Toyota retains top spot in SA used-car sales in 2023

The Ford Ranger, pictured, was the most popular used car in 2023, recording sales of 20,156 units, followed by the Toyota Hilux, VW Polo, VW Polo Vivo and Toyota Fortuner. Picture: SUPPLIED
The foot certainly didn’t come off come off the gas in the used car market last year, with sales rising 4.6% year on year. Overall, 367,075 used cars changed hands at an average price of R399,163, according to AutoTrader data.
Sales of an additional 17,000 units in 2023 and a higher average selling price saw the total value rise 7.7% year on year to R146.5bn.
The Toyota brand continued to fuel car shoppers’ passions. As was the case in 2022, the Japanese brand recorded the most sales (60,296 units) in 2023. Volkswagen and Ford remain in the slipstream, with BMW and Mercedes-Benz making up the top five.
Asian brands continued to make inroads into the domestic car market.
Top 10 used car models sold in South Africa during 2023 (AutoTrader Used Car Sales Data: January 1 - December 31 2023). Image: Supplied
“Suzuki was the star of the used sales, posting the biggest year-on-year growth of 28.8%. Kia, too, was in the driver’s seat with growth of 16.6%,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
German carmakers might find the data worrisome. Of the top 10 brands, only German premium automakers BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi (which lost two spots in the ranking) posted a rise in sales. Even Volkswagen’s ever-popular VW Polo, the third most-sold model in 2023, is coming under pressure with used sales slipping by 4.54% year on year.
Mirroring 2022, the most popular models were the Ford Ranger in first place with 20,156 units sold, followed by the Toyota Hilux, VW Polo, VW Polo Vivo and Toyota Fortuner. In 2022 the Ranger bakkie edged out rival Hilux. However, in 2023 the gap widened with Ranger growing sales by 15.96% compared with against the Hilux’s 2.25%.
Sales of Kia’s Picanto were up 18%, the most of any model last year.
Volkswagen’s much-loved hatchback, the VW Polo 1.0TSI, bagged the variant sales crown, selling 9,318 units ahead of sibling VW Polo Vivo 1.4 and a trio of bakkies in the form of the Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6, Ford Ranger XL and Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6. Adventure SUV Jeep Wrangler Sahara made a showing in sixth position with 3,007 sales.
Toyota retains top spot in SA used-car sales in 2023
Pre-owned vehicle market remains in rude health, with the value of overall sales rising 7.7% year on year to R146.5bn
The foot certainly didn’t come off come off the gas in the used car market last year, with sales rising 4.6% year on year. Overall, 367,075 used cars changed hands at an average price of R399,163, according to AutoTrader data.
Sales of an additional 17,000 units in 2023 and a higher average selling price saw the total value rise 7.7% year on year to R146.5bn.
The Toyota brand continued to fuel car shoppers’ passions. As was the case in 2022, the Japanese brand recorded the most sales (60,296 units) in 2023. Volkswagen and Ford remain in the slipstream, with BMW and Mercedes-Benz making up the top five.
Asian brands continued to make inroads into the domestic car market.
Image: Supplied
“Suzuki was the star of the used sales, posting the biggest year-on-year growth of 28.8%. Kia, too, was in the driver’s seat with growth of 16.6%,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
German carmakers might find the data worrisome. Of the top 10 brands, only German premium automakers BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi (which lost two spots in the ranking) posted a rise in sales. Even Volkswagen’s ever-popular VW Polo, the third most-sold model in 2023, is coming under pressure with used sales slipping by 4.54% year on year.
Mirroring 2022, the most popular models were the Ford Ranger in first place with 20,156 units sold, followed by the Toyota Hilux, VW Polo, VW Polo Vivo and Toyota Fortuner. In 2022 the Ranger bakkie edged out rival Hilux. However, in 2023 the gap widened with Ranger growing sales by 15.96% compared with against the Hilux’s 2.25%.
Sales of Kia’s Picanto were up 18%, the most of any model last year.
Volkswagen’s much-loved hatchback, the VW Polo 1.0TSI, bagged the variant sales crown, selling 9,318 units ahead of sibling VW Polo Vivo 1.4 and a trio of bakkies in the form of the Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6, Ford Ranger XL and Toyota Hilux 2.4GD-6. Adventure SUV Jeep Wrangler Sahara made a showing in sixth position with 3,007 sales.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tesla to build new model, but SA is off-limits for Elon Musk’s brand
BMW sells more motorcycles than ever before in 2023
REVIEW: Audi S8 is a luxury car with a sporting heart
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.