Life / Motoring

NEWS

WATCH: Goodyear’s hi-tech tyres will detect aquaplaning

The tyre company is partnering with automotive tech houses to bring enhanced future safety to cars

11 January 2024 - 11:52
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
New tyre software is designed to pre-empt instability in cars and deploy early corrective measures. Picture: SUPPLIED
New tyre software is designed to pre-empt instability in cars and deploy early corrective measures. Picture: SUPPLIED

Goodyear is working on “intelligent” tyres that can reduce stopping distances and detect aquaplaning.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas this week, the company demonstrated its Sightline suite of tyre intelligence technologies, featuring hi-tech tyres that can read the road and report back to the vehicle with the goal of enhanced safety and performance.

Through algorithms and real-time monitoring, the systems use data fed from these components to pre-empt and reduce braking distances by as much as 1.75m at speeds of 80km/h, helping to avoid accidents or reduce the severity of crashes.

“At Goodyear, we believe that by harnessing the power of tyre intelligence, we can contribute to the bold goal of future mobility to reduce accidents.” said Werner Happenhofer, vice-president, tyre intelligence and eMobility solutions, Goodyear.

Improving the integration of tyres and braking systems can contribute to reducing accidents and ultimately saving lives, says Machteld de Kroon of Goodyear’s technology partner TNO.

Goodyear is also collaborating with ZF to reduce the risk of aquaplaning, where when a layer of water causes a vehicle’s tyres to lose contact with the road.

The Goodyear SightLine is capable of detecting aquaplaning early and offers recommendations for optimal speed to enhance vehicle control. It can instruct the chassis actuators to apply corrective measures, stabilising the vehicle.

‘Human-like’ AI comes into cars at CES trade show

Car companies go all-out in a software war with sophisticated new in-vehicle virtual assistants
Life
1 day ago

Volkswagen Golf to celebrate half century with a revamp

The replacement for the Beetle is now in its eighth incarnation
Life
23 hours ago

BMW’s Munich plant to produce only electric cars from 2027

The ‘Neue Klasse’ sedan, an electric car, will be built at the Munich plant from 2026 in parallel to combustion engine cars
Life
21 hours ago

Self-driving cars could be on UK roads by 2026, says minister

Legal framework to allow rollout of automated cars set to be in place by the end of 2024
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: Ford Ranger XLT is still the sensible ...
Life / Motoring
2.
REVIEW: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is classy but tries ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Ford Ranger emerges as SA’s Car of the Year for ...
Life / Motoring
4.
BMW’s Munich plant to produce only electric cars ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Why people should be put first in energy ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.