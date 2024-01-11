WATCH: Goodyear’s hi-tech tyres will detect aquaplaning

New tyre software is designed to pre-empt instability in cars and deploy early corrective measures. Picture: SUPPLIED
Goodyear is working on “intelligent” tyres that can reduce stopping distances and detect aquaplaning.
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas this week, the company demonstrated its Sightline suite of tyre intelligence technologies, featuring hi-tech tyres that can read the road and report back to the vehicle with the goal of enhanced safety and performance.
Through algorithms and real-time monitoring, the systems use data fed from these components to pre-empt and reduce braking distances by as much as 1.75m at speeds of 80km/h, helping to avoid accidents or reduce the severity of crashes.
“At Goodyear, we believe that by harnessing the power of tyre intelligence, we can contribute to the bold goal of future mobility to reduce accidents.” said Werner Happenhofer, vice-president, tyre intelligence and eMobility solutions, Goodyear.
Improving the integration of tyres and braking systems can contribute to reducing accidents and ultimately saving lives, says Machteld de Kroon of Goodyear’s technology partner TNO.
Goodyear is also collaborating with ZF to reduce the risk of aquaplaning, where when a layer of water causes a vehicle’s tyres to lose contact with the road.
The Goodyear SightLine is capable of detecting aquaplaning early and offers recommendations for optimal speed to enhance vehicle control. It can instruct the chassis actuators to apply corrective measures, stabilising the vehicle.
