The price of 95 unleaded reduces by 76c a litre. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
South African motorists can welcome the new year with good news as the department of mineral resources & energy has confirmed big petrol and diesel price cuts will come into effect at midnight on Tuesday evening.
The retail price of 93 unleaded petrol will decrease 62c/l while 95 unleaded drops 76c/l.
Wholesale diesel prices see even bigger price drops of R1.26/l for 0.005% sulphur and R1.18/l for 0.05% sulphur. Illuminating paraffin sees a reduction of R1.24/l.
These are better than the decreases predicted by the AA last week, and were attributed to a drop in the oil price during the period under review, despite the rand depreciating against the dollar.
Petrol and diesel prices to plummet on Wednesday
With decreases of up to R1.26/l, the news for motorists on January 3 is better than predicted
From January 3 fuel prices will be:
