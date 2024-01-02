Life / Motoring

Petrol and diesel prices to plummet on Wednesday

With decreases of up to R1.26/l, the news for motorists on January 3 is better than predicted

02 January 2024 - 11:17
by TIMESLIVE
The price of 95 unleaded reduces by 76c a litre. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
South African motorists can welcome the new year with good news as the department of mineral resources & energy has confirmed big petrol and diesel price cuts will come into effect at midnight on Tuesday evening.

The retail price of 93 unleaded petrol will decrease 62c/l while 95 unleaded drops 76c/l.

Wholesale diesel prices see even bigger price drops of R1.26/l for 0.005% sulphur and R1.18/l for 0.05% sulphur. Illuminating paraffin sees a reduction of R1.24/l.

These are better than the decreases predicted by the AA last week, and were attributed to a drop in the oil price during the period under review, despite the rand depreciating against the dollar.

From January 3 fuel prices will be:

GAUTENG

  • 93 unleaded: R22.17
  • 95 unleaded: R22.49
  • 0.05% diesel: R20.63
  • 0.005% diesel: R20.73

COAST

  • 95 unleaded: R21.77
  • 0.05% diesel: R19.91
  • 0.005% diesel: R20.02

 

