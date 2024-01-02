Life / Motoring

EVs take record 82% market share in Norway led by Tesla

Nation seeks by 2025 to be the first to end all sales of petrol cars

02 January 2024 - 13:41
by Victoria Klesty
Tesla’s share of the Norwegian market rose to 20% from 12.2% in 2022. Picture: REUTERS
Oslo — Tesla topped Norway’s car sales statistics for a third consecutive year in 2023, extending its lead over rivals despite conflict between the US electric vehicle (EV) maker and the Nordic region’s powerful labour unions.

Almost five out of six new cars sold in Norway in 2023 were powered by battery only, with Tesla’s share of the overall market rising to 20.0% from 12.2% in 2022, registration data showed on Tuesday.

Overall, the market share of new EVs in Norway rose to 82.4% in 2023 from 79.3% in 2022, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said.

Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil-producing Norway exempts fully electric vehicles from many taxes imposed on internal combustion engine rivals, although some levies were introduced in 2023.

Europe does not plan recall of Teslas over Autopilot concerns

Functions differ to those in the US, where a major recall was announced last week
2 weeks ago

Ebrahim Patel puts the brakes on cheaper EVs

Trade, industry and competition minister says EV import duties will not be reduced in the midst of SA's power crisis
3 weeks ago

Leather car seats are ‘benefiting the planet’, says One 4 Leather

One 4 Leather claims cow hides cause far less pollution by ending up in cars instead of landfills
4 weeks ago
