Hybrid Range Rover Velar is an SUV Swiss Army knife

The Velar P400e is a stylish blend of functionality, performance and green consciousness.
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Crossover SUVs are naturally a tall species and as a result crafting a hot one can be problematic. But it can be voguish — as demonstrated by the recently enhanced Range Rover Velar. It’s the four-cylinder P400e Dynamic HSE hybrid model on Test and it brings a new dimension of speed, frugality and green credentials to the fashionista range.
It sparkles in the areas where modern Range Rovers shine: digital suaveness. The interior is a touch-operated and voice activated sanctuary — and with a very efficient climate control, I might add. This car is decorated with the optional Deep Garnet/Ebony interior theme, which brings a regal air to the atmosphere, but personalisation options are vast.
The base price of the Velar Dynamic HSE is R2,096,700 but the options as fitted to the test car — including a contrast black roof and rails, a black exterior pack, surround camera, head-up display Terrain Response 2, active headlights, satin dark grey 21-inch wheels and black exterior pack — add some 90K to the price.
The driving position is reassuringly low on the comfy and Windsor leather-wrapped seats, the front pair being electrically operated. However, there is an awkwardness to views outside due to its relatively small glasshouse.
Front passengers get the lion’s share of room inside the 2,874mm wheelbase. The rear quarters are good but not ideal if the front passengers are long-legged. The powered tail gate reveals 673l of space with the seats up, which is ample, and increases to a functional 1,731l when folded down.
The interior has few buttons but it can be decorated in many ways, including this bright red and black theme.
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
There are four powertrain choices: two six-cylinder diesels, a 2.0l diesel four-cylinder and the plug-in hybrid with a 2.0l four-cylinder petrol as found in the test unit. The hulky fourth-generation Range Rover hinted that a four-cylinder in a big body was doable, while the smaller and newer Evoque P300e uses an even tinier 1.5l three-cylinder engine.
The drivetrain is complex and adjustable for different scenarios. Engine modes include Eco, Comfort and Sports for the transmission and the engine with a total system output of 297kW and 640Nm. It’s got lively performance even in Save mode, where the engine propels the car exclusively while charging the battery.
It bullets off in hybrid mode, where the electric motor contributes its 105kW to the benefit of a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 209km/h. As far as handling goes, the Velar does a good job slicing through corners with confidence.
Buyers with an eye on economy will be well served too with its EV mode. The 19.2kWh battery can be charged from a wallbox and yields some 50km of pure electric range at speeds of up to 140km/h. Land Rover claims a low 2.2l/100km average for the car but I managed 8.3l/100km in mixed driving conditions.
The range of adjustability doesn’t end here. The Velar also has off-road modes and cameras, which I didn’t have the heart nor the terrain to explore. But in a previous life we took a Velar off road, where it proved worthy of the Range Rover badge, though it’s no Defender. Rather I chose to settle down and put up with the Velar in creamy Comfort mode while a thumping and crisp Meridian sound system added to the cruise.
Foibles? I’d like the wing mirrors to be a little larger for better surveying of the surrounds, and perhaps the steering wheel paddles can “click” better than their vague action. The reductive design, with the closest body shut lines yet, removes all dash-based buttons into a digital menu, so searching for items on the move is now dicey. But you can bundle what you need in a single-action toggle on the multifunction steering wheel.
These are small misgivings for what feels like a Range Rover that was challenging to make. To stuff luxury, family practicality, silkiness, velocity, mountaineering tools and the ability to transform into an EV at a touch of a button in such a lithe and handsome package couldn’t have been easy, but Land Rover has done it with aplomb.
Varesine blue with darkened alloys is an attractive paint scheme I’d be wary of scratching if I decided to take the Velar off road.
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Cruise control, rear parking camera, lane keep assist, stability control, ABS brakes, roll stability control, emergency brake assist, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, dual-zone climate control, Matrix LED headlights with daytime running lights, powered tailgate, electrically adjustable front seats, navigation, rain-sensing wipers, all-wheel drive, EV mode, hill-descent control, Touch Duo Pro infotainment system with USB ports, Bluetooth
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Five years vehicle/100,000km, eight years hybrid battery
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R2,202,700
Lease: R48,815 a month (at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit)
Tech Specs
POWER TRAIN
Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo hybrid
Capacity: 2.0l
Power: 297kW
Torque: 640Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Eight-speed automatic
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 209km/h
0-100km/h: 5.4 seconds (claimed)
Fuel consumption: 2.2l/100km (claimed); 8.3l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 167g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Cruise control, rear parking camera, lane keep assist, stability control, ABS brakes, roll stability control, emergency brake assist, six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, dual-zone climate control, Matrix LED headlights with daytime running lights, powered tailgate, electrically adjustable front seats, navigation, rain-sensing wipers, all-wheel drive, EV mode, hill-descent control, Touch Duo Pro infotainment system with USB ports, Bluetooth
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Five years vehicle/100,000km, eight years hybrid battery
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R2,202,700
Lease: R48,815 a month (at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit)
Range Rover Velar P400e Dynamic HSE
WE LIKE: Looks, performance, fuel economy
WE DISLIKE: Limited visibility out of windows
VERDICT: An alluring crossover package
Star rating:
***** Design
**** Performance
**** Economy
**** Safety
**** Value For Money
**** Overall
COMPETITORS
Porsche Cayenne e-hybrid, 346kW/650Nm — R2,194,000
Mercedes-Benz EQE350 4Matic SUV, 215kW/765Nm — R2,194,500
Jaguar F-Pace SVR, 405kW/700Nm — R2,197,400
BMW X4 M competition,375kW/600Nm — R2,217,618
BMW iX xDrive50, 385kW/765Nm — R2,350,000
Maserati Levante GT, 243kW/450Nm — R2,350,000
