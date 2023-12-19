New McLaren GTS replaces GT with more power and revamped styling

The engine power is boosted to 467kW at 7,500rpm. Picture: SUPPLIED
In 2019 McLaren launched the GT as a practical supercar with a smooth ride and enough boot space for a pair of golf bags or a bicycle.
Its comfortable boulevard-cruising nature belied the potent 456kW and 630Nm supplied by the mid-mounted 4l twin turbo V8 engine, delivering the ability to romp from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and top out at 326km/h.
Four years on, McLaren has breathed new life into the two-seat grand tourer with added power and a styling revamp, changes it deemed significant enough to rename it the GTS.
“When you want a true supercar driving experience, the GTS delivers that; when you want to relax on a longer journey with luggage for a weekend away, the GTS is an ideal companion. This is a car true to McLaren’s racing DNA but with multiple layers of ability,” said Michael Leiters, CEO of McLaren Automotive.
The engine is boosted by 11kW to 467kW at 7,500rpm, the added muscle coming from increased crankshaft torque enabled by more aggressive combustion phasing and revised ignition timing. Torque is unchanged however, as are the acceleration and top speed figures.
The GTS retains a seven-speed Sequential Shift Gearbox (SSG) that sends power to the rear wheels. The driver can select Sport and Track driving modes which heighten the urgency of gear changes, and manual shifts are possible too with steering paddle shifters.
With carbon fibre construction on a monocoque chassis, the GTS is claimed to be the lightest car in its class at 1,520kg, with a segment best power-to-weight ratio.
The tuning of the electrohydraulic steering system, the adaptive damping (with comfort, sport and track modes) and the powerful carbon ceramic braking system are all unique to the GTS. They deliver an authentic supercar driving experience without compromising comfort and ride quality.
The new GTS is available in a unique Lava Grey colour. Picture: SUPPLIED
To cope with varying road conditions, at the press of a button the vehicle’s nose can be raised or lowered in only four seconds, more than twice as fast as before.
A styling revamp sees the GTS looking more assertive, with a new lower front bumper section and more pronounced air intakes. The front intake air blades can be optioned in gloss visual carbon fibre for a more aggressive look.
On the rear fenders, new, taller air scoops – also available in gloss visual carbon fibre - are sited on the car’s shoulders. Like the redesigned front end, the enhancements on the rear fenders are functional, enabling greater airflow into the engine.
The tail end features a large rear diffuser and dual exhausts, the latter available with an optional sports exhaust system for a racier sound.
The luxurious cabin has Nappa leather seats. Picture: SUPPLIED
As standard, the GTS comes with gloss black finishes that are optionally upgradeable to carbon fibre. These include the front splitter, side skirts and rear bumper lower, mirror caps and diffuser.
The high-quality cabin uses a mixture of materials with an ambience of performance and luxury, including knurled aluminium switches and Nappa leather seats. Optionally, customers can specify carbon fibre styling packs and new Performance and TechLux interior schemes.
A 10.25-inch digital instrument display supplies the driving information and infotainment duties are served by a 7-inch central touchscreen. A Bowers & Wilkins premium 12-speaker audio system with carbon fibre sub-bass woofers and Kevlar mid-range drive units is optionally available.
The natural light afforded by a glass panoramic roof is available with an electrochromic glazed panel, which replaces the standard carbon fibre composite gloss black roof. The panel allows a driver to select one of five light transmission levels at the touch of a button. A refreshed palette of exterior colours includes Mantis Green, Tanzanite Blue and Ice White, and a new Lava Grey exclusive to the GTS.
