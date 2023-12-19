Life / Motoring

Electric vehicle expedition reaches the South Pole

Husband and wife team achieves first successful pole-to-pole drive in a 30,000km adventure

19 December 2023 - 17:27
by Staff Writer
Chris and Julie Ramsey celebrate the first expedition to the South Pole by car. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chris and Julie Ramsey celebrate the first expedition to the South Pole by car. Picture: SUPPLIED

Husband and wife adventurers Chris and Julie Ramsey have completed their all-electric journey to the South Pole in Antarctica.

Their 10-month, 30,000km adventure that started on the frozen Arctic Sea at the Magnetic North Pole, has seen them drive the varied terrains and conditions of North, Central and South America before carefully traversing the most remote continent on the planet, to reach the South Pole on December 15. This is the first time any car, let alone an electric vehicle (EV), has completed such a journey.

Across long distances and challenging off-road terrains, the electric expedition vehicle, an all-wheel drive Nissan Ariya, has passed the toughest tests at extreme temperatures and high altitudes. The vehicle — factory-standard with no modifications to the powertrain or battery — was modified by polar mobility specialists Arctic Trucks, to accommodate 39-inch BF Goodrich tyres.

Their journey to Antarctica took them about 10 months and through 14 countries. They used electric charging points en route, and a wind turbine and solar device in the polar regions.

Chris and Julie began planning Pole to Pole in 2017 after completing the Mongol Rally in their Nissan Leaf, the first time an EV was used to tackle the 10,000km challenge.

Chris said: “I can’t believe we’re at the South Pole. After so many years of planning, it doesn’t feel real. I’ve always had full confidence in the amazing capabilities of electric vehicles, and I knew our Nissan Ariya would tackle everything thrown at it. But it’s been far tougher than I anticipated. I’m proud that Pole to Pole has reached millions of people in parts of the world and enthused them about embracing EVs in their day-to-day lives.”

Julie added: “This has been an incredible journey, with the people we’ve met, the friends we’ve made and the support we’ve received. Pole to Pole started out as just Chris and I, but the expedition team is now made of up of thousands of kind, forward-thinking people. These supporters and contributors want to make a difference and share the excitement of electric driving.”

