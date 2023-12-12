It is the first tranche of a series of share sales by Renault to reduce its Nissan stake to 15% from around 43%.
Picture: REUTERS
Renault will sell a 5% stake in Nissan, the first stage of a planned disposal of its holding in the Japanese company in a wider rebalancing of the two carmakers’ long-standing alliance, Renault said on Tuesday.
The move, which Renault said will reflect a loss on its initial investment of up to €1.5bn, will be the first of a series of share sales to reduce its Nissan stake to 15% from about 43%. To do so, it has placed a 28.4% in a trust and is expected to sell that holding gradually.
At the end of July Renault and Nissan finalised the terms of a restructuring of their alliance after months of negotiations, aiming for a reduced, but more pragmatic and agile partnership.
The sale of shares worth about €765m will be carried out through a share buyback on Wednesday, Renault said. The €1.5bn capital loss will hit the firm’s net result for the year, but won’t affect operating income.
Renault shares were down 0.2% in early Paris trade after briefly rising at the market open.
Nissan said in a separate statement it had agreed to buy the shares that Renault is selling by using a right of first offer and that it will cancel those shares.
The Japanese automaker said the acquisition will cost about ¥119.95bn ($825.5m), and will be funded from its net cash position.
The move was “in line with Nissan’s commitment to enhancing shareholder returns and capital efficiency”, the comppay said.
NEWS
Renault and Nissan announce major partnership overhaul
French carmaker to sell 5% of Japanese counterpart will gradually cut its stake to 15%
Renault will sell a 5% stake in Nissan, the first stage of a planned disposal of its holding in the Japanese company in a wider rebalancing of the two carmakers’ long-standing alliance, Renault said on Tuesday.
The move, which Renault said will reflect a loss on its initial investment of up to €1.5bn, will be the first of a series of share sales to reduce its Nissan stake to 15% from about 43%. To do so, it has placed a 28.4% in a trust and is expected to sell that holding gradually.
At the end of July Renault and Nissan finalised the terms of a restructuring of their alliance after months of negotiations, aiming for a reduced, but more pragmatic and agile partnership.
The sale of shares worth about €765m will be carried out through a share buyback on Wednesday, Renault said. The €1.5bn capital loss will hit the firm’s net result for the year, but won’t affect operating income.
Renault shares were down 0.2% in early Paris trade after briefly rising at the market open.
Nissan said in a separate statement it had agreed to buy the shares that Renault is selling by using a right of first offer and that it will cancel those shares.
The Japanese automaker said the acquisition will cost about ¥119.95bn ($825.5m), and will be funded from its net cash position.
The move was “in line with Nissan’s commitment to enhancing shareholder returns and capital efficiency”, the comppay said.
Reuters
Carlos Ghosn files $1bn lawsuit against Nissan
The curious case of Carlos Ghosn comes to Netflix
US union files unfair labour charges against VW, Honda, Hyundai
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.