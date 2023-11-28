Instead of pedals, throttle and braking functions are controlled by levers on the steering wheel.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Imagine driving a car without using pedals. Toyota has demonstrated Neo Steer, a new cockpit concept based on motorcycle handlebars which integrates the functions of the accelerator and brake pedals into the steering wheel.
While Toyota is not the first carmaker to explore the idea of driving using only hands, the Japanese company says it has made the concept feel seamless and natural.
The solution was originally developed for drivers who cannot use their legs, but the technology could have wider applications in the future, including autonomous vehicles where manual control would be the exception instead of the rule.
The roomy pedal-free floor space enables smooth entry and exit into the vehicle, while the steering wheel’s unusual rectangular shape provides an unrestricted driving position.
Toyota did not say when Neo Steer will go into production but hinted it may be just around the corner. Paving the way for the technology is the new steer-by-wire system to be used by Toyota and Lexus from next year, starting with the Lexus RZ SUV.
With steer-by-wire, the steering wheel is no longer mechanically connected to the wheels because the steering column is no longer needed. Sensors on the steering wheel send impulses to an electric motor that steers the wheels, which allows more steering precision as the system varies according to speed and road type.
It also provides better driving comfort as the steering does not transmit bumps to the driver’s arms.
Toyota incorporates throttle and brake into steering wheel
Pedal-free cars will help drivers who cannot use their legs, but the technology has wider applications
Imagine driving a car without using pedals. Toyota has demonstrated Neo Steer, a new cockpit concept based on motorcycle handlebars which integrates the functions of the accelerator and brake pedals into the steering wheel.
While Toyota is not the first carmaker to explore the idea of driving using only hands, the Japanese company says it has made the concept feel seamless and natural.
The solution was originally developed for drivers who cannot use their legs, but the technology could have wider applications in the future, including autonomous vehicles where manual control would be the exception instead of the rule.
The roomy pedal-free floor space enables smooth entry and exit into the vehicle, while the steering wheel’s unusual rectangular shape provides an unrestricted driving position.
Toyota did not say when Neo Steer will go into production but hinted it may be just around the corner. Paving the way for the technology is the new steer-by-wire system to be used by Toyota and Lexus from next year, starting with the Lexus RZ SUV.
With steer-by-wire, the steering wheel is no longer mechanically connected to the wheels because the steering column is no longer needed. Sensors on the steering wheel send impulses to an electric motor that steers the wheels, which allows more steering precision as the system varies according to speed and road type.
It also provides better driving comfort as the steering does not transmit bumps to the driver’s arms.
Local start-up debuts car fingerprint security system
This is what it costs to subscribe to a Toyota instead of buying it
REVIEW: Big-grilled Lexus LX has a thirst for adventure, not fuel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Porsche Panamera gains more power and tech
No mercy for drivers without number plates this festive season
Mercedes-Benz launches Limited Edition 25 Actros trucks in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.