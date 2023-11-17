The Nissan Magnite gets a new technically-updated range for 2024. Picture: SUPPLIED
The transmission choices in the Nissan Magnite include a five-speed manual and a CVT, the latter gearbox mated exclusively to the turbocharged version of the 1.0l three-cylinder motor. If you’ve always liked the stylish budget crossover but wanted the naturallyaspirated 1.0l three-cylinder engine with 53kW and 96kW outputs paired with an automated manual transmission, your car has arrived.
The new Magnite Non-Turbo EZ-Shift with the two pedal automated manual transmission (AMT) is available in three grades — entry-level Acenta, mid-tier Visia and top-range Visia. The transmission is essentially a manual but with a self-actuated clutch.
It gets a two-tone exterior and chrome door handles for the Acenta grade, LED lights for the Acenta Plus model and dual front airbags across.
“We are excited to launch the new Magnite EZ-Shift, which builds on Nissan’s global SUV heritage and advanced technology, offering a feature-rich crossover experience that delivers on style and presence,” Stefan Haasbroek, marketing director at Nissan Africa said.
“The newer budget models each have a naturally aspirated engine with a five-speed manual gearbox. The new 5-speed AMT will bridge the gap between the manual and continuously variable transmission (CVT) variants,” Haasbroek added.
The new EZ-shift range is available in Visia, Acenta and Acenta Plus grades. Picture: SUPPLIED
All new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift models come with a six-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/30,000km service plan.
Prices
Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift 1.0 Visia — R243,900
Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift 1.0 Acenta — R263,900
Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift 1.0 Acenta Plus — R279, 900
Local Launch
Nissan launches entry-level Magnite automatics
This becomes a third transmission offering in the range along side and manual and a CVT
The transmission choices in the Nissan Magnite include a five-speed manual and a CVT, the latter gearbox mated exclusively to the turbocharged version of the 1.0l three-cylinder motor. If you’ve always liked the stylish budget crossover but wanted the naturallyaspirated 1.0l three-cylinder engine with 53kW and 96kW outputs paired with an automated manual transmission, your car has arrived.
The new Magnite Non-Turbo EZ-Shift with the two pedal automated manual transmission (AMT) is available in three grades — entry-level Acenta, mid-tier Visia and top-range Visia. The transmission is essentially a manual but with a self-actuated clutch.
It gets a two-tone exterior and chrome door handles for the Acenta grade, LED lights for the Acenta Plus model and dual front airbags across.
“We are excited to launch the new Magnite EZ-Shift, which builds on Nissan’s global SUV heritage and advanced technology, offering a feature-rich crossover experience that delivers on style and presence,” Stefan Haasbroek, marketing director at Nissan Africa said.
“The newer budget models each have a naturally aspirated engine with a five-speed manual gearbox. The new 5-speed AMT will bridge the gap between the manual and continuously variable transmission (CVT) variants,” Haasbroek added.
All new Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift models come with a six-year/150,000km warranty and three-year/30,000km service plan.
Prices
Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift 1.0 Visia — R243,900
Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift 1.0 Acenta — R263,900
Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift 1.0 Acenta Plus — R279, 900
Jaecoo to join growing list of Chinese brands coming to SA
MINI unveils racy John Cooper Works Countryman
New Audi Q8 steps out in style at Cape Town debut
GWM Ora 03 electric hatch goes on sale in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Porsche Turbo models to get exclusive colour and crest
Las Vegas gets ready to host the biggest F1 race party of the year
Zero Carbon Charge to build SA’s first solar-powered EV charging station
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.