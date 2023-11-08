New Mercedes GLC Coupé goes on sale in SA

As with the exterior, the interior of the new GLC Coupé is fitted with the Avantgarde package as standard. This means you can look forward to niceties such as dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, an inductive charging pad, voice assistant, Artico man-made leather upholstery and heated front seats. The optional AMG Line package adds a leather-lined dashboard with nappa-look beltlines. A panoramic sunroof is also available.

Technology levels are high with the GLC Coupé coming standard with an impressive digital interface consisting of a 12.3-inch LCD screen in front of the driver and a floating 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen in front of the centre console.

Built-in navigation is standard and MBUX Augmented Reality is available as an option. The latter uses a camera to superimpose virtual objects, information and markers onto the image projected across the screens. Mercedes says this makes navigation much easier, especially in urban areas.

From launch the GLC Coupé is available with two 48-volt mild-hybrid 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engines. The 220d makes 145kW and 440Nm of torque, which is good enough for 0-100 km/h in 8.1 seconds and a top speed of 225km/h. Expect a claimed combined fuel consumption figure of 5.8l/100km.

Next up is the 300d making 198kW and 550Nm of torque. Mercedes says it will sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and reach a VO2 Max of 249km/h. Its thirst on the combined cycle measures in at a reasonable 6.1l/100km.