Toyota profit more than doubles, boosted by weak yen and demand for hybrids

A Toyota FT-3e elecric SUV concept vehicle on display at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS
Toyota Motor Corp more than doubled its second-quarter profit and sharply raised its full-year outlook on Wednesday, as a weaker yen bolstered the impact of robust global sales.
The world’s top-selling vehicle maker reported a record operating profit of ¥1.44-trillion (R178bn) in the three months to end-September, a 155.6% increase from a year earlier.
Toyota said it sold more cars in all regions, including the US, Asia and its home market, over the six months to end-September compared with the same period a year earlier.
After years of criticism for being slow to embrace battery electric vehicles, Toyota in June unveiled a sweeping revampof its EV strategy and committed to improve the driving range and cut the costs of electric vehicles.
It now appears to be benefiting from both market optimism about that strategy and renewed interest in its line-up of petrol-electric hybrids as some of the enthusiasm about EVs fades, especially as consumers in the US grapple with higher financing costs.
Hybrids, which tend to be cheaper than some pure battery-powered EVs, still account for more than 90% of Toyota’s electrified car sales. Sales of hybrids jumped 41% to 888,000 vehicles in the quarter to September.
Still, analysts have said Toyota faces plenty of challenges, particularly in China, where the rise of domestic EVs and the market’s fast shift to battery-powered cars have hit rivals such as Nissan Motor and Honda Motor hard.
China, the world’s top auto market, is in the midst of a “very severe price competition”, CFO Yoichi Miyazaki told a briefing after the results, adding that the main price competition centred on battery EVs, he said.
Toyota also faces a battlein Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand due to rising Chinese investments, fuelled by higher demand for EVs.
Big investment
The strong quarterly results should help Toyota's growth plans. The companysaidovernight it would boost investment by $8bn in a plant in North Carolina in the US that will make batteries for hybrids, plug-in hybrids and full-battery vehicles.
It lifted its full-year profit forecast to ¥4.5-trillion ¥3-trillion, largely due to favourable effects from foreign exchange rates. Toyota expects the weaker yen to account for ¥1.18-trillion of the revision to the full-year profit.
The new projection compares with analysts’ average forecast of ¥4-trillion.
The yen hit a one-year low of ¥151.74/$ on Tuesday, before stabilising on Wednesday after renewed threats of currency intervention from Japan.
Toyota assumed an average rate of ¥141/$ in its calculations for the 2023/24 financial year compared with ¥125/$ previously.
The company also announced a ¥100bn share buyback. Toyota shares finished 4.7% higher on Wednesday, helping lift Japan's benchmark Nikkei indexby 2.4%.
NEWS
Toyota profit more than doubles, boosted by weak yen and demand for hybrids
Japanese vehicle giant reports higher sales in all regions over the six months to September with renewed interest in its hybrid models amid rising EV costs
Toyota Motor Corp more than doubled its second-quarter profit and sharply raised its full-year outlook on Wednesday, as a weaker yen bolstered the impact of robust global sales.
The world’s top-selling vehicle maker reported a record operating profit of ¥1.44-trillion (R178bn) in the three months to end-September, a 155.6% increase from a year earlier.
Toyota said it sold more cars in all regions, including the US, Asia and its home market, over the six months to end-September compared with the same period a year earlier.
After years of criticism for being slow to embrace battery electric vehicles, Toyota in June unveiled a sweeping revamp of its EV strategy and committed to improve the driving range and cut the costs of electric vehicles.
It now appears to be benefiting from both market optimism about that strategy and renewed interest in its line-up of petrol-electric hybrids as some of the enthusiasm about EVs fades, especially as consumers in the US grapple with higher financing costs.
Hybrids, which tend to be cheaper than some pure battery-powered EVs, still account for more than 90% of Toyota’s electrified car sales. Sales of hybrids jumped 41% to 888,000 vehicles in the quarter to September.
Still, analysts have said Toyota faces plenty of challenges, particularly in China, where the rise of domestic EVs and the market’s fast shift to battery-powered cars have hit rivals such as Nissan Motor and Honda Motor hard.
China, the world’s top auto market, is in the midst of a “very severe price competition”, CFO Yoichi Miyazaki told a briefing after the results, adding that the main price competition centred on battery EVs, he said.
Toyota also faces a battle in Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand due to rising Chinese investments, fuelled by higher demand for EVs.
Big investment
The strong quarterly results should help Toyota's growth plans. The company said overnight it would boost investment by $8bn in a plant in North Carolina in the US that will make batteries for hybrids, plug-in hybrids and full-battery vehicles.
It lifted its full-year profit forecast to ¥4.5-trillion ¥3-trillion, largely due to favourable effects from foreign exchange rates. Toyota expects the weaker yen to account for ¥1.18-trillion of the revision to the full-year profit.
The new projection compares with analysts’ average forecast of ¥4-trillion.
The yen hit a one-year low of ¥151.74/$ on Tuesday, before stabilising on Wednesday after renewed threats of currency intervention from Japan.
Toyota assumed an average rate of ¥141/$ in its calculations for the 2023/24 financial year compared with ¥125/$ previously.
The company also announced a ¥100bn share buyback. Toyota shares finished 4.7% higher on Wednesday, helping lift Japan's benchmark Nikkei index by 2.4%.
Reuters
SVI offers new B4 armour for Toyota Land Cruiser 300
Concept Lexus touts 1,000km EV range
Toyota unveils electric Land Cruiser and bakkie concepts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.