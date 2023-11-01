Life / Motoring

NEWS

Toyota profit more than doubles, boosted by weak and demand for hybrids

Japanese vehicle giant reports higher sales in all regions over the six months to September with renewed interest in its hybrid models amid rising EV costs

01 November 2023 - 16:43
by Daniel Leussink
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Toyota FT-3e elecric SUV concept vehicle on display at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS
A Toyota FT-3e elecric SUV concept vehicle on display at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS

Toyota Motor Corp more than doubled its second-quarter profit and sharply raised its full-year outlook on Wednesday, as a weaker yen bolstered the impact of robust global sales.

The world’s top-selling vehicle maker reported a record operating profit of ¥1.44-trillion (R178bn) in the three months to end-September, a 155.6% increase from a year earlier.

Toyota said it sold more cars in all regions, including the US, Asia and its home market, over the six months to end-September compared with the same period a year earlier.

After years of criticism for being slow to embrace battery electric vehicles, Toyota in June unveiled a sweeping revamp of its EV strategy and committed to improve the driving range and cut the costs of electric vehicles.

It now appears to be benefiting from both market optimism about that strategy and renewed interest in its line-up of petrol-electric hybrids as some of the enthusiasm about EVs fades, especially as consumers in the US grapple with higher financing costs.

Hybrids, which tend to be cheaper than some pure battery-powered EVs, still account for more than 90% of Toyota’s electrified car sales. Sales of hybrids jumped 41% to 888,000 vehicles in the quarter to September.

Still, analysts have said Toyota faces plenty of challenges, particularly in China, where the rise of domestic EVs and the market’s fast shift to battery-powered cars have hit rivals such as Nissan Motor and Honda Motor hard.

China, the world’s top auto market, is in the midst of a “very severe price competition”, CFO Yoichi Miyazaki told a briefing after the results, adding that the main price competition centred on battery EVs, he said.

Toyota also faces a battle in Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand due to rising Chinese investments, fuelled by higher demand for EVs.

Big investment

The strong quarterly results should help Toyota's growth plans. The company said overnight it would boost investment by $8bn in a plant in North Carolina in the US that will make batteries for hybrids, plug-in hybrids and full-battery vehicles.

It lifted its full-year profit forecast to ¥4.5-trillion ¥3-trillion, largely due to favourable effects from foreign exchange rates. Toyota expects the weaker yen to account for ¥1.18-trillion of the revision to the full-year profit.

The new projection compares with analysts’ average forecast of ¥4-trillion.

The yen hit a one-year low of ¥151.74/$ on Tuesday, before stabilising on Wednesday after renewed threats of currency intervention from Japan.

Toyota assumed an average rate of ¥141/$ in its calculations for the 2023/24 financial year compared with ¥125/$ previously.

The company also announced a ¥100bn share buyback. Toyota shares finished 4.7% higher on Wednesday, helping lift Japan's benchmark Nikkei index by 2.4%.

Reuters

SVI offers new B4 armour for Toyota Land Cruiser 300

The antihijack solution gives protection against handguns up to .44 Magnum
Life
2 days ago

Concept Lexus touts 1,000km EV range

With breakthrough battery tech and an AI ‘butler’, Toyota reshapes the future of luxury electric vehicles
Life
6 days ago

Toyota unveils electric Land Cruiser and bakkie concepts

Carmaker’s two new electric vehicles to be showcased at Japan Mobility Show
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
SA’s car exports expected to keep on growing
Economy
2.
More copies of popular Kyalami book printed
Life / Motoring
3.
SA motorcycle sales take a dip in 2023
Life / Motoring
4.
Toyota profit more than doubles, boosted by weak ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Toyota leads October market as vehicle sales ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.