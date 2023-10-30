Weelee to open mega used-car dealership in Centurion

The warehouse-sized showroom will offer one-stop convenience for consumers wanting to buy, sell or trade their cars.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Used car retailer Weelee will open a megawarehouse in Centurion on November 1.
Located in Midstream just off the N1, the 40,000m2 facility aims to have more than 1,000 vehicles on display at any time and will allow customers to sell or trade in their cars.
“Purchasing a preowned vehicle is often a deeply personal decision, and customers appreciate the opportunity to come to a place where service is a key differentiator. Customers need transparency regarding the history of the vehicle and the ability to make an educated choice from a variety of options,” says Weelee CEO Errol Levin.
“The megawarehouse gives customers some creature comforts such as Plato coffee shop and a relaxed, welcoming environment but also offers a variety of finance options and expert advice.”
Value-added services such as wheel alignment, tyres, and aftermarket product fitment are integrated into the premises.
According to Weelee, the combination of rising car prices and diminishing disposable income has led car owners to keep their vehicles for longer periods, resulting in a scarcity of high-quality preowned cars. This supply-demand imbalance has consequently driven used vehicle prices significantly above inflation rates, with three-year-old vehicles experiencing the most substantial price hikes.
Digital marketplaces and vehicle bidding platforms are transforming the dynamics of interactions between buyers and sellers within the preowned car market, with large-scale car traders introducing hybrid solutions catering to the needs of both, said Levin.
“Weelee, for instance, offers hybrid selling options for consumers through its online bidding platform or direct purchasing with instant payment.
“Prospective buyers are also reaping the benefits of this business dynamic with the ability to purchase vehicles at wholesale prices or at prices that dealers would normally pay.”
Since launching its retail offering in 2023, Weelee has sold more than 10,000 vehicles to South Africans at prices below conventional retail rates, says Levin. It has helped over 100,000 South Africans sell their vehicles through its platform.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.