SA road rules ranked most lenient in global survey

SA citizens are being punished for far less indiscretions than in many other countries, according a new survey.
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
In a research from Compare the Market AU, six different metrics from 17 countries, including blood alcohol limits, speed limits, mobile phone restrictions and seat belt requirements were analysed to determine which country has the strictest road rules.
SA had the lowest score at 3.13 out of 10, meaning that it is the least strict country based on the selected factors.
This is based largely on speed limits for highways, residential and rural roads, which were higher than almost every other nation. There were also more listed exemptions for seat belt requirements than other countries, and while SA’s blood alcohol limit isn’t the highest at 0.05g of alcohol per 100ml of blood, it is still higher than many other countries on the list.
SA has one of the world's highest road death tolls with 12,436 deaths recorded in 2022. The AA says SA roads have claimed 126,546 lives since 2013, calling it unacceptable and tragic.
On the other end of the scale, Norway was ranked as the strictest country on the list, with an index score of 7.09 out of 10. The country has a low blood alcohol limit of 0.02, lower speed limits on urban streets and rural roads (30km/h for residential areas and 80km/h on country roads) and mandatory seat belt requirements.
Th list countries and their road ruled and the surveyed results. Picture: SUPPLIED
France was second on the index (5.94/10), largely thanks to having the strictest rules regarding mobile phones. No driver is allowed to use their mobile phone, even with a hands-free setting.
Tied in third place were Colombia and Denmark, which both received an index score of 5.84 out of 10. Colombia’s lower highway speed limit of 100km/h and low blood alcohol limit of 0.02 helped offset the fact that seat belts are required but not strictly enforced.
In Denmark, drivers can use a mobile phone hands-free, but only if it is using a system built into the car. Having phone holder attachments to take calls hands free is not allowed, and this saw Denmark rank in the top three for strict road rules.
