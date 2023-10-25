Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Concept Lexus touts 1,000km EV range

With breakthrough battery tech and an AI ‘butler’, Toyota reshapes the future of luxury electric vehicles

26 October 2023 - 09:08
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The LF-ZC concept car uses 'prismatic, high-performance' batteries that achieve about twice the range of conventional EVs. Picture: SUPPLIED
The LF-ZC concept car uses 'prismatic, high-performance' batteries that achieve about twice the range of conventional EVs. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota unveiled a Lexus concept car with a roughly 1,000km range on Wednesday that it aims to roll out by 2026, part of the Japanese carmaker’s strategic pivot to electric vehicles (EVs) reliant on advanced battery technology.

The LF-ZC concept car, which debuted at the Japan Mobility Show, uses “prismatic, high-performance” batteries that achieve about twice the range of conventional EVs, or about 1,000km.

“The key to achieving these breakthroughs is parts minimalisation and reduction across the board, including smaller, more efficient batteries with more power and more range,” Toyota chief branding officer Simon Humphries said at a press briefing introducing the concept model.

The LF-ZC sports an expansive cockpit and uses advanced AI technology, which Toyota has dubbed 'Butler'. Picture: SUPPLIED
The LF-ZC sports an expansive cockpit and uses advanced AI technology, which Toyota has dubbed 'Butler'. Picture: SUPPLIED

In June, the world’s top-selling carmaker announced an ambitious plan to ramp up the production of battery EVs, including the launch of the next-generation lithium-ion batteries that offer longer ranges and quicker charging.

It also said it had achieved a “breakthrough” in overcoming problems previously identified with the durability of solid-state batteries. It aims to sell vehicles powered by solid-state batteries — considered a potential “game changer” for the industry because of their range and performance — by 2027 or 2028.

The low-slung LF-ZC sports an expansive cockpit and uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology Toyota has dubbed “Butler”. The AI system is able to identify preferences drivers may not be aware of themselves, Toyota said.

Toyota has committed to having battery EVs account for 100% of global sales of the luxury Lexus brand by 2035.

Toyota reveals out-of-this-world Baby Lunar Cruiser concept

It has original FJ40 Land Cruiser design cues with aims to conquer Earth and moon terrain
Life
2 weeks ago

REVIEW: Big-grilled Lexus LX has a thirst for adventure, not fuel

Luxury Lexus SUV is a grand driving experience, but is it worth half-a-million more than its Toyota cousin?
Life
3 weeks ago

Nissan unveils powerful electric GT-R concept

With a solid-state battery, the Hyper Force has more than double the power of the current GT-R
Life
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Big fuel cuts expected in November, says AA
National
2.
REVIEW: Volkswagen Polo Life is fundamentally ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BMW S1000 XR sports tourer gets a power boost
Life / Motoring
4.
Wanted Online: i5 M60: BMW races ahead in ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Halloween buzzkill, but enough other horrors to ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.