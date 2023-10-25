The LF-ZC concept car uses 'prismatic, high-performance' batteries that achieve about twice the range of conventional EVs. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota unveiled a Lexus concept car with a roughly 1,000km range on Wednesday that it aims to roll out by 2026, part of the Japanese carmaker’s strategic pivot to electric vehicles (EVs) reliant on advanced battery technology.
The LF-ZC concept car, which debuted at the Japan Mobility Show, uses “prismatic, high-performance” batteries that achieve about twice the range of conventional EVs, or about 1,000km.
“The key to achieving these breakthroughs is parts minimalisation and reduction across the board, including smaller, more efficient batteries with more power and more range,” Toyota chief branding officer Simon Humphries said at a press briefing introducing the concept model.
The LF-ZC sports an expansive cockpit and uses advanced AI technology, which Toyota has dubbed 'Butler'. Picture: SUPPLIED
In June, the world’s top-selling carmaker announced an ambitious plan to ramp up the production of battery EVs, including the launch of the next-generation lithium-ion batteries that offer longer ranges and quicker charging.
It also said it had achieved a “breakthrough” in overcoming problems previously identified with the durability of solid-state batteries. It aims to sell vehicles powered by solid-state batteries — considered a potential “game changer” for the industry because of their range and performance — by 2027 or 2028.
The low-slung LF-ZC sports an expansive cockpit and uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology Toyota has dubbed “Butler”. The AI system is able to identify preferences drivers may not be aware of themselves, Toyota said.
Toyota has committed to having battery EVs account for 100% of global sales of the luxury Lexus brand by 2035.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Concept Lexus touts 1,000km EV range
With breakthrough battery tech and an AI ‘butler’, Toyota reshapes the future of luxury electric vehicles
Toyota unveiled a Lexus concept car with a roughly 1,000km range on Wednesday that it aims to roll out by 2026, part of the Japanese carmaker’s strategic pivot to electric vehicles (EVs) reliant on advanced battery technology.
The LF-ZC concept car, which debuted at the Japan Mobility Show, uses “prismatic, high-performance” batteries that achieve about twice the range of conventional EVs, or about 1,000km.
“The key to achieving these breakthroughs is parts minimalisation and reduction across the board, including smaller, more efficient batteries with more power and more range,” Toyota chief branding officer Simon Humphries said at a press briefing introducing the concept model.
In June, the world’s top-selling carmaker announced an ambitious plan to ramp up the production of battery EVs, including the launch of the next-generation lithium-ion batteries that offer longer ranges and quicker charging.
It also said it had achieved a “breakthrough” in overcoming problems previously identified with the durability of solid-state batteries. It aims to sell vehicles powered by solid-state batteries — considered a potential “game changer” for the industry because of their range and performance — by 2027 or 2028.
The low-slung LF-ZC sports an expansive cockpit and uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology Toyota has dubbed “Butler”. The AI system is able to identify preferences drivers may not be aware of themselves, Toyota said.
Toyota has committed to having battery EVs account for 100% of global sales of the luxury Lexus brand by 2035.
Toyota reveals out-of-this-world Baby Lunar Cruiser concept
REVIEW: Big-grilled Lexus LX has a thirst for adventure, not fuel
Nissan unveils powerful electric GT-R concept
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.