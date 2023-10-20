Volvo Driving Journal app now logs trips for electric cars

Volvo's Driving Journal automatically creates a drive log every time you set off.
Volvo Car SA has launched the latest iteration of its Driving Journal application, which is extended to all battery electric vehicle (BEV) models in SA.
Developed by Volvo Cars, the Android app runs in the background and automatically logs all trips – allowing the user to apply for travel reimbursement when it comes to business journeys – and is now available locally via Google Play for all Volvo models featuring built-in Google services.
New to the Swedish luxury brand’s electric cars and housed within the Volvo Cars app, the Driving Journal automatically creates a drive log every time you set off. For each drive, the application logs the start point, distance, trip duration, destination and even fuel consumption – or, in the case of Volvo’s latest BEVs, battery energy consumption.
At the end of every trip, all information is uploaded to the cloud in encrypted form and over a secure connection, where it is stored for up to 400 days. Trips can be merged or deleted as well as categorised as either private or business. It is also possible to export the journal directly to a computer or similar smart device, which is especially useful for drivers who need to create business expense reports.
Greg Maruszewski, MD of Volvo Car SA, says the local rollout of the app makes the lives of its customers – including those who own electric vehicles – easier.
“With the release of this latest Driving Journal in-car app for our market, local Volvo drivers of models with built-in Google gain fuss-free access to accurate trip data, all without having to lift a finger. It’s particularly appropriate that this application has been extended to our BEVs as we continue our transition towards electric mobility,” said Maruszewski.
