Life / Motoring

NEWS

Volvo Driving Journal app now logs trips for electric cars

The start point, distance, trip duration, destination and fuel consumption is uploaded to the cloud

20 October 2023 - 10:25
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Volvo's Driving Journal automatically creates a drive log every time you set off. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo's Driving Journal automatically creates a drive log every time you set off. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volvo Car SA has launched the latest iteration of its Driving Journal application, which is extended to all battery electric vehicle (BEV) models in SA.

Developed by Volvo Cars, the Android app runs in the background and automatically logs all trips – allowing the user to apply for travel reimbursement when it comes to business journeys – and is now available locally via Google Play for all Volvo models featuring built-in Google services.

New to the Swedish luxury brand’s electric cars and housed within the Volvo Cars app, the Driving Journal automatically creates a drive log every time you set off. For each drive, the application logs the start point, distance, trip duration, destination and even fuel consumption – or, in the case of Volvo’s latest BEVs, battery energy consumption.

At the end of every trip, all information is uploaded to the cloud in encrypted form and over a secure connection, where it is stored for up to 400 days. Trips can be merged or deleted as well as categorised as either private or business. It is also possible to export the journal directly to a computer or similar smart device, which is especially useful for drivers who need to create business expense reports.

Greg Maruszewski, MD of Volvo Car SA, says the local rollout of the app makes the lives of its customers – including those who own electric vehicles – easier.

“With the release of this latest Driving Journal in-car app for our market, local Volvo drivers of models with built-in Google gain fuss-free access to accurate trip data, all without having to lift a finger. It’s particularly appropriate that this application has been extended to our BEVs as we continue our transition towards electric mobility,” said Maruszewski.

 

Volvo's new EX90 electric SUV will be able to power your appliances

Motor News speaks to Volvo’s Lutz Stiegler about the Swedish brand’s electric push
Life
3 weeks ago

Motor industry looks to November 1 for government EV policy

Local car makers seek long-delayed incentives that will be crucial to their survival
Life
1 week ago

Patak’s Rodster is a retro city slicker from Slovakia

The diminutive two seater takes inspiration from the 'gentlemen’s cars' of the 1930s
Life
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Nissan Hyper Punk is a Gen Z content creator’s ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Volvo Driving Journal app now logs trips for ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Cape Town will not get 2024 E-Prix race
Life / Motoring
4.
Five things to watch this week
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
A masterpiece of Western revisionism from a ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Cape Town will not get 2024 E-Prix race

Life / Motoring

Tesla joins GM, Ford in slowing EV production due to demand fears

Life / Motoring

Revamped Opel Corsa headed for SA in 2024

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.