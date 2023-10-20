Life / Motoring

CONCEPTS

Nissan Hyper Punk is a Gen Z content creator’s delight

The concept is one of four cars linked to real life characters to be revealed at the Japan Mobility Show on October 25

20 October 2023 - 11:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The polygonal styled Nissan Hyper Punk concept as aimed at digitally connected content creators. Picture: SUPPLIED
The polygonal styled Nissan Hyper Punk concept as aimed at digitally connected content creators. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Nissan Hyper Punk unveiled this week is the fourth of a series of electric concept vehicles shown after the Hyper Tourer, Adventure and Tourer.

All will be revealed at the Japan Mobility Show, formerly the Tokyo Motor Show, starting on October 25. The cars channel different vibes and purposes and are linked to real life characters with avatars: Kei, Masa and Tim.

The Hyper Punk is a compact crossover with dramatic polygonal surface styling and silver paint tones that shift depending on viewing angle and light source. The company says it designed the concept as a mobile creative studio for content creators, influencers and artists. The associated avatar's name is Yuki, a content creator of music and 3D CG modelling who matches Gen Z’s vibe. 

Origami-styled elements inside and out meet on-board cameras that capture the scenery around the car. Artificial intelligence allows for the imagery to be projected on a three-screen display around the driver in the cockpit. Compact overhangs that accommodate 23-inch wheels allow the car to collect content in both urban and off-road settings. 

Internet connectivity links to occupants’ devices and creative equipment while headrest biosensors can detect the driver’s mood, automatically selecting the right music and lighting to boost the driver’s energy and creativity.

A V2X (vehicle-to-everything) system allows the vehicle to communicate with infrastructure and other road users.

It's all about capturing moments and sharing them with a global audience inside the Hyper Punk. Picture: SUPPLIED
It's all about capturing moments and sharing them with a global audience inside the Hyper Punk. Picture: SUPPLIED

In addition, from October 25, Nissan’s concept vehicles will become available on the online game Fortnite under the name “Electrify the World” for further exploration and enjoyment of these special vehicles.

Nissan unveils futuristic Hyper Tourer van

The ultra-luxury van seats four and can drive itself.
Life
1 day ago

Patak’s Rodster is a retro city slicker from Slovakia

The diminutive two seater takes inspiration from the 'gentlemen’s cars' of the 1930s
Life
2 days ago

WATCH: Mercedes-Benz stages public EV crash test

The company used the EQA and EQS SUVs to highlight safety in its battery-powered cars
Life
6 days ago

Motor industry looks to November 1 for government EV policy

Local car makers seek long-delayed incentives that will be crucial to their survival
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Nissan Hyper Punk is a Gen Z content creator’s ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Volvo Driving Journal app now logs trips for ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Cape Town will not get 2024 E-Prix race
Life / Motoring
4.
Five things to watch this week
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
A masterpiece of Western revisionism from a ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.