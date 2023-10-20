Nissan Hyper Punk is a Gen Z content creator’s delight

The polygonal styled Nissan Hyper Punk concept as aimed at digitally connected content creators. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Nissan Hyper Punk unveiled this week is the fourth of a series of electric concept vehicles shown after the Hyper Tourer, Adventure and Tourer.
All will be revealed at the Japan Mobility Show, formerly the Tokyo Motor Show, starting on October 25. The cars channel different vibes and purposes and are linked to real life characters with avatars: Kei, Masa and Tim.
The Hyper Punk is a compact crossover with dramatic polygonal surface styling and silver paint tones that shift depending on viewing angle and light source. The company says it designed the concept as a mobile creative studio forcontent creators, influencers and artists. The associated avatar's name is Yuki, a content creator of music and 3D CG modelling who matches Gen Z’s vibe.
Origami-styled elements inside and out meet on-board cameras that capture the scenery around the car. Artificial intelligence allows for the imagery to be projected on a three-screen display around the driver in the cockpit. Compact overhangs that accommodate 23-inch wheels allow the car to collect content in both urban and off-road settings.
Internet connectivity links to occupants’ devices and creative equipment while headrest biosensors can detect the driver’s mood, automatically selecting the right music and lighting to boost the driver’s energy and creativity.
A V2X (vehicle-to-everything) system allows the vehicle to communicate with infrastructure and other road users.
It's all about capturing moments and sharing them with a global audience inside the Hyper Punk. Picture: SUPPLIED
In addition, from October 25, Nissan’s concept vehicles will become available on the online game Fortnite under the name “Electrify the World” for further exploration and enjoyment of these special vehicles.
