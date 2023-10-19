Tesla joins GM, Ford in slowing EV production due to demand fears

Tesla Model 3 vehicles come off the production line.
Picture: REUTERS
Teslaon Wednesday joined General Motorsand Fordin being cautious about expanding electric vehicle (EV) production capacity, citing economic uncertainties and underscoring fears of a slowdown in demand.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk saidhe was worriedthat higher borrowing costs would prevent potential customers from affording its vehicles despite substantial price cuts, and that he would wait for clarity on the economy before ramping up its planned factory in Mexico.
“People hesitate to buy a new car if there’s uncertainty in the economy,” Musk said on a post-earnings call where he also talked about “paycheque-to-paycheque” pressures on American workers. “I don’t want to be going into top speed into uncertainty.”
Musk’s comments came after warning bells from other automakers and EV start-ups, and sent shares of Tesla down 7% in premarket action on Thursday.
GM said on Tuesday it woulddelay production of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra electric pickup trucks at a plant in Michigan by a year, citing flattening demand for EVs.
Ford said last week it wouldtemporarily cut one of three shiftsat the plant that builds its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The automaker in Julyslowed its EV ramp-up, shifting investment to commercial vehicles and hybrids.
EV start-ups Lucidand Rivianwere also lower in premarket Thursday trade, each losing more than 2%.
Lucid on Tuesday reported a near30% plungein third-quarter production and only a marginal increase in deliveries despite big discounts, raising worries about demand for its Air luxury sedan.
Rivian, which makes electric pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles, alsodisappointed investorsthis month when it shied away from raising its full-year production forecast despite stronger-than-expected third-quarter numbers.
“It does highlight that there could be a slowdown in EV [demand] in the near term,” said Tom Narayan, global autos analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “But it has more to do with pricing and affordability than a rejection of EVs.”
Narayan said he expected this to be a “dip” that improves as prices of EVs fall and lower-priced variants are available.
Automakers have billions of dollars in EV-related investments riding on how the next several quarters play out. Worries about slowing demand have been rising just as companies come to grips with supply chain constraints that wrecked production plans.
To prevent demand from waning, market leader Tesla, which enjoys industry-leading profit margins, has been the first and most aggressive in slashing prices, forcing others to follow suit and squeezing margins.
But Musk said higher financing costs due to rising interest rates meant to fight stubbornly high inflation in some cases almost entirely offset the price reductions, making consumers looking to shift away from gas-guzzling vehicles wary.
“If interest rates remain high ... it’s that much harder for people to buy the car. They simply can’t afford it,” he said, adding he would “accelerate” expansion of the Mexico factory if interest rates come down.
That is not expected in the US until June 2024, based on current market estimates by Fedwatch, with recent robust economic data suggesting the central bank might leave interest rates higher for longer.
Tesla joins GM, Ford in slowing EV production due to demand fears
Elon Musk says higher borrowing costs could prevent customers from affording his cars despite price cuts
Tesla on Wednesday joined General Motors and Ford in being cautious about expanding electric vehicle (EV) production capacity, citing economic uncertainties and underscoring fears of a slowdown in demand.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was worried that higher borrowing costs would prevent potential customers from affording its vehicles despite substantial price cuts, and that he would wait for clarity on the economy before ramping up its planned factory in Mexico.
“People hesitate to buy a new car if there’s uncertainty in the economy,” Musk said on a post-earnings call where he also talked about “paycheque-to-paycheque” pressures on American workers. “I don’t want to be going into top speed into uncertainty.”
Musk’s comments came after warning bells from other automakers and EV start-ups, and sent shares of Tesla down 7% in premarket action on Thursday.
GM said on Tuesday it would delay production of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra electric pickup trucks at a plant in Michigan by a year, citing flattening demand for EVs.
Ford said last week it would temporarily cut one of three shifts at the plant that builds its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The automaker in July slowed its EV ramp-up, shifting investment to commercial vehicles and hybrids.
EV start-ups Lucid and Rivian were also lower in premarket Thursday trade, each losing more than 2%.
Lucid on Tuesday reported a near 30% plunge in third-quarter production and only a marginal increase in deliveries despite big discounts, raising worries about demand for its Air luxury sedan.
Rivian, which makes electric pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles, also disappointed investors this month when it shied away from raising its full-year production forecast despite stronger-than-expected third-quarter numbers.
“It does highlight that there could be a slowdown in EV [demand] in the near term,” said Tom Narayan, global autos analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “But it has more to do with pricing and affordability than a rejection of EVs.”
Narayan said he expected this to be a “dip” that improves as prices of EVs fall and lower-priced variants are available.
Automakers have billions of dollars in EV-related investments riding on how the next several quarters play out. Worries about slowing demand have been rising just as companies come to grips with supply chain constraints that wrecked production plans.
To prevent demand from waning, market leader Tesla, which enjoys industry-leading profit margins, has been the first and most aggressive in slashing prices, forcing others to follow suit and squeezing margins.
But Musk said higher financing costs due to rising interest rates meant to fight stubbornly high inflation in some cases almost entirely offset the price reductions, making consumers looking to shift away from gas-guzzling vehicles wary.
“If interest rates remain high ... it’s that much harder for people to buy the car. They simply can’t afford it,” he said, adding he would “accelerate” expansion of the Mexico factory if interest rates come down.
That is not expected in the US until June 2024, based on current market estimates by Fedwatch, with recent robust economic data suggesting the central bank might leave interest rates higher for longer.
Reuters
Stellantis guns for commercial vehicle market leadership
New electric Citroën C3 launches at an affordable price
Elon Musk frets about interest rates keeping people from buying cars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.