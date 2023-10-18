The updated sixth-generation Opel Corsa range features the brand’s ‘Vizor’ front fascia design and black lettering across the boot lid. Picture: SUPPLIED
Opel gas confirmed its facelifted Corsa range is en route to SA and will arrive by the middle of 2024.
As with its Mokka, Crossland and Grandland siblings, the updated sixth-generation Corsa adopts the carmaker’s dramatic “Vizor” front fascia design, giving it considerably more attitude than its predecessor.
Flanked by a pair of adaptive Intelli-Lux LED Matrix headlights, this standout feature is complemented by a shark-fin roof antenna, fresh alloy wheel designs and black Corsa lettering across the boot lid.
An upgraded cabin is home to numerous standard driver assistance systems, including forward collision alert with emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist and drowsiness alert. Opel’s flank guard system is also included, as is a high-resolution panorama rear-view camera.
For the first time, wireless smartphones compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be connected via the multimedia system and charged wirelessly. A digital cockpit is available as an option and, when installed, partners with the new infotainment system with colour touchscreens measuring up to 10-inches.
The new Corsa range will be available with the same 74kW/205Nm and 96kW/230Nm 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines used in the outgoing model. An all-electric model will be offered later.
Revamped Opel Corsa headed for SA in 2024
Sixth generation features the same petrol engines as their predecessors and an all-electric model is in the pipeline
Opel gas confirmed its facelifted Corsa range is en route to SA and will arrive by the middle of 2024.
As with its Mokka, Crossland and Grandland siblings, the updated sixth-generation Corsa adopts the carmaker’s dramatic “Vizor” front fascia design, giving it considerably more attitude than its predecessor.
Flanked by a pair of adaptive Intelli-Lux LED Matrix headlights, this standout feature is complemented by a shark-fin roof antenna, fresh alloy wheel designs and black Corsa lettering across the boot lid.
An upgraded cabin is home to numerous standard driver assistance systems, including forward collision alert with emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist and drowsiness alert. Opel’s flank guard system is also included, as is a high-resolution panorama rear-view camera.
For the first time, wireless smartphones compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be connected via the multimedia system and charged wirelessly. A digital cockpit is available as an option and, when installed, partners with the new infotainment system with colour touchscreens measuring up to 10-inches.
The new Corsa range will be available with the same 74kW/205Nm and 96kW/230Nm 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines used in the outgoing model. An all-electric model will be offered later.
REVIEW | VW Polo Vivo GT adds flair and fun to hatchback league
Opel Corsa returns to the ‘Lite’ side of life
Opel Corsa grows up gracefully
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.