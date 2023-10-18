Stellantis guns for commercial vehicle market leadership

Stellantis aims to electrify four Ram pickups by 2024.
Picture: REUTERS
Multinational motor company Stellantis aims to double its commercial vehicles net revenues by 2030 compared to 2021, with the help of a new strategic offensive dubbed Pro One, announced on Wednesday.
It aims to increase sales of its light commercial vehicles (LCV) by 25% by 2027 to catch up with global market leader Ford.
Commercial vehicles account for one-third of Stellantis net revenues with 1.6-million unit sales annually, and Pro One will focus on six of its brands: Citroën, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall.
The strategy will help achieve the company’s Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan which aims for a 40% electric vehicle (EV) global sales mix and earning €5bn in service revenues. Dare Forward 2030 aims to reach a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the US by 2030.
The EV mix will include battery, hydrogen fuel cell and range-extending propulsion technologies, and Stellantis aims to electrify four Ram pickups from 2024 onwards.
A renewed commercial vehicle line-up for each brand will be revealed on October 23 featuring second-generation zero-emission powertrains, a unique hydrogen solution, full connectivity and top-level autonomous driving assistance systems.
The Pro One strategy includes a retrofit solution to extend the life of existing internal combustion vans by converting them to electric drivetrains.
“We are launching Pro One to leverage our undeniable commercial vehicles leadership with the concept — six brands, one force — as this business accounts for one-third of Stellantis Net revenues,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, Head of the Stellantis Commercial Vehicles business unit.
Stellantis leads the industry in commercial vehicle sales in Enlarged Europe with a 31% market share and South America with 28%. It is number two in the Middle East and Africa and number three in North America. With a fully electrified van line-up since 2021, Stellantis is a leader in commercial battery-electrics (BEVs) in Enlarged Europe.
Stellantis will have 100% of its new vans and pickups connected by the end of 2023 and over-the-air updates from 2026 onward. This updated capability and connectivity enable new services packs, focused on business continuity and efficiency, with the final goal to reduce fleet downtime and total cost of ownership. Packs will offer services such as digital maintenance monitoring, eco-drive coaching, task management and charge management software to optimise EV fleets, and real-time driver alerts.
A global manufacturing footprint with 15 commercial vehicles plants in Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa will support the global plan. It includes the recently announced new factory being built in SA to assemble the Peugeot Landtrek one-tonne bakkie for the local market and export.
In a R3bn investment, the first Landtrek units are due to exit the Eastern Cape factory in early 2026 with volumes expected to reach up to 50,000 annually and the capacity to expand to 90,000 units a year.
It is too early to say whether there will be an electrified version of the Landtrek, a Stellantis spokesperson told Motor News.
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Stellantis guns for commercial vehicle market leadership
It aims to increase sales of its light commercials by 25% to catch up with market leader Ford
Multinational motor company Stellantis aims to double its commercial vehicles net revenues by 2030 compared to 2021, with the help of a new strategic offensive dubbed Pro One, announced on Wednesday.
It aims to increase sales of its light commercial vehicles (LCV) by 25% by 2027 to catch up with global market leader Ford.
Commercial vehicles account for one-third of Stellantis net revenues with 1.6-million unit sales annually, and Pro One will focus on six of its brands: Citroën, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall.
The strategy will help achieve the company’s Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan which aims for a 40% electric vehicle (EV) global sales mix and earning €5bn in service revenues. Dare Forward 2030 aims to reach a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the US by 2030.
The EV mix will include battery, hydrogen fuel cell and range-extending propulsion technologies, and Stellantis aims to electrify four Ram pickups from 2024 onwards.
A renewed commercial vehicle line-up for each brand will be revealed on October 23 featuring second-generation zero-emission powertrains, a unique hydrogen solution, full connectivity and top-level autonomous driving assistance systems.
The Pro One strategy includes a retrofit solution to extend the life of existing internal combustion vans by converting them to electric drivetrains.
“We are launching Pro One to leverage our undeniable commercial vehicles leadership with the concept — six brands, one force — as this business accounts for one-third of Stellantis Net revenues,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, Head of the Stellantis Commercial Vehicles business unit.
Stellantis leads the industry in commercial vehicle sales in Enlarged Europe with a 31% market share and South America with 28%. It is number two in the Middle East and Africa and number three in North America. With a fully electrified van line-up since 2021, Stellantis is a leader in commercial battery-electrics (BEVs) in Enlarged Europe.
Stellantis will have 100% of its new vans and pickups connected by the end of 2023 and over-the-air updates from 2026 onward. This updated capability and connectivity enable new services packs, focused on business continuity and efficiency, with the final goal to reduce fleet downtime and total cost of ownership. Packs will offer services such as digital maintenance monitoring, eco-drive coaching, task management and charge management software to optimise EV fleets, and real-time driver alerts.
A global manufacturing footprint with 15 commercial vehicles plants in Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa will support the global plan. It includes the recently announced new factory being built in SA to assemble the Peugeot Landtrek one-tonne bakkie for the local market and export.
In a R3bn investment, the first Landtrek units are due to exit the Eastern Cape factory in early 2026 with volumes expected to reach up to 50,000 annually and the capacity to expand to 90,000 units a year.
It is too early to say whether there will be an electrified version of the Landtrek, a Stellantis spokesperson told Motor News.
Scania Smart Dash opens the way for safer truck driving
Team aims to scale highest volcano in solar-powered truck
Stellantis invests R3bn to build Peugeot Landtrek bakkie in Coega
Mike Whitfield appointed MD of Stellantis SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.