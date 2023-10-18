Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Nissan unveils futuristic Hyper Tourer van

The ultra-luxury van seats four and can drive itself

18 October 2023 - 16:34
by Motoring Reporter
The futuristic Nissan Hyper Tourer concept will have its global unveiling at the Japan Mobility show. Picture: SUPPLIED
This is not an average minibus and don’t expect to see it competing for customers with Hi-Aces on Mzansi’s streets any time soon. Nissan has unveiled its radical Hyper Tourer concept, which combines the comfort of a luxurious living room with the convenience of a passenger van — all contained in a stylish and futuristic package.

The Hyper Tourer concept will have its global premiere at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo from October 25.

Nissan says its latest concept is geared to individuals who appreciate the finer things in life and enjoy the company of friends and associates, whether on a road trip or business outing.

The front seats can be swivelled around when the car is in autonomous driving mode. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Nissan Hyper Tourer combines the essence of omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) with advanced technologies, including autonomous driving.

The V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) functionality and high-capacity battery also allows electricity to be supplied to homes, shops and offices.

The futuristic exterior combines smooth body panels and sharp character lines with kumiko-patterned wheels.

There are only four seats in the roomy cabin, with the front two able to swivel 360° when in fully autonomous driving mode. The overhead console and lighting feature traditional Japanese kumiko and koushi patterns that create a sense of luxury, while the flat LED panel in the floor displays imagery of a riverbed and the sky, helping to create a relaxing space that fuses digital and nature.

Traditional Japanese patterns create a sense of luxury. Picture: SUPPLIED
The spacious interior is made possible by packaging the high-energy density solid-state batteries in the floor, which also creates a low centre of gravity. An e-4ORCE all-wheel control system produces smooth and flat acceleration and deceleration.

Rear-seat passengers can use a wearable display to view and operate the navigation and audio on the front seat centre display. An AI system can monitor your biometric signs, including brain waves, heart rate, breathing and perspiration, and automatically select complementary music and adjust the lighting to fit your mood.

