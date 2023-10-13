Chery adds luxurious Tiggo to its line-up

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max lineup starts at R529,900. Image: Supplied
The new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max is now available in SA.
A more luxurious and arguably more capable offering than the standard Tiggo 7 Pro, this newcomer sets itself apart with a revamped exterior with cosmetic upgrades. The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max is available in three variants, comprising two spec grades and two- and all-wheel drive.
The visual tweak includes a gloss black radiator grille offset by a chrome diamond pattern, three-dimensional design “Angel Wings” LED headlamps, plus lower sills and side intakes. Two-wheel-drive models roll on 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, while the flagship all-wheel drive Executive model benefits from a larger set of 19-inch wheels for an extra shot of presence.
Two-wheel drive models get 18-inch wheels while the all-wheel drive version rolls on 19-inch wheels. Image: Supplied
The rear of the Tiggo 7 Pro Max sports a powered tailgate fitted with a vehicle-wide LED light strip linking the taillamp clusters. For some added pantomime this SUV also features a unique LED light-up sequence; an animation that sees the front and rear lights perform a welcoming symphony when the driver approaches the vehicle with key fob in hand.
Specification levels are high on the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max and customers can look forward to an array of standard niceties including a panoramic sunroof, customisable multicolour ambient lighting with 64 hues, dual-zone climate control, Chery voice control, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and 50W wireless charging.
There is also a huge 24.6-inch curved hyperboloid screen serving as both the infotainment hub and instrument cluster. It offers both wired/wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Gigantic 24.6-inch curved hyperboloid screen defines the interior. Image: Supplied
Other highlights come in the form of perforated leather sport front seats with electric adjustment, air conditioning with N95-level air purification capabilities and a camera system providing a 360º view around the vehicle when needed.
A full array of advanced driver assistance systems are fitted as standard including forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with emergency braking assistance, rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring. The Tiggo 7 Pro Max gains two extra airbags bringing the total to eight.
Under the bonnet, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max range is powered by 1.6l turbocharged petrol engine making 145kW and 290Nm of torque. Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, this is sent to either the front or all four wheels, depending on the variant.
Pricing:
Tiggo 7 Pro Max Distinction 2WD: R529,900;
Tiggo 7 Pro Max Executive 2WD: R559,900; and
Tiggo 7 Pro Max Executive AWD: R609,900.
This includes a 10-year/1-million kilometre mechanical warranty and seven-year/90,000km service plan.
LOCAL LAUNCH
Chery adds luxurious Tiggo to its line-up
Light show welcomes the driver when approaching the vehicle
Image: Supplied
The new Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max is now available in SA.
A more luxurious and arguably more capable offering than the standard Tiggo 7 Pro, this newcomer sets itself apart with a revamped exterior with cosmetic upgrades. The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max is available in three variants, comprising two spec grades and two- and all-wheel drive.
The visual tweak includes a gloss black radiator grille offset by a chrome diamond pattern, three-dimensional design “Angel Wings” LED headlamps, plus lower sills and side intakes. Two-wheel-drive models roll on 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, while the flagship all-wheel drive Executive model benefits from a larger set of 19-inch wheels for an extra shot of presence.
Image: Supplied
The rear of the Tiggo 7 Pro Max sports a powered tailgate fitted with a vehicle-wide LED light strip linking the taillamp clusters. For some added pantomime this SUV also features a unique LED light-up sequence; an animation that sees the front and rear lights perform a welcoming symphony when the driver approaches the vehicle with key fob in hand.
Specification levels are high on the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max and customers can look forward to an array of standard niceties including a panoramic sunroof, customisable multicolour ambient lighting with 64 hues, dual-zone climate control, Chery voice control, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and 50W wireless charging.
There is also a huge 24.6-inch curved hyperboloid screen serving as both the infotainment hub and instrument cluster. It offers both wired/wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Image: Supplied
Other highlights come in the form of perforated leather sport front seats with electric adjustment, air conditioning with N95-level air purification capabilities and a camera system providing a 360º view around the vehicle when needed.
A full array of advanced driver assistance systems are fitted as standard including forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control with emergency braking assistance, rear cross traffic alert, lane change assist, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring. The Tiggo 7 Pro Max gains two extra airbags bringing the total to eight.
Under the bonnet, the Tiggo 7 Pro Max range is powered by 1.6l turbocharged petrol engine making 145kW and 290Nm of torque. Mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, this is sent to either the front or all four wheels, depending on the variant.
Pricing:
This includes a 10-year/1-million kilometre mechanical warranty and seven-year/90,000km service plan.
These are SA’s seven most popular SUVs — and why you buy them
Omoda arrives in SA as Chery’s premium cousin
Chinese Chery celebrates 20,000 units sold in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.