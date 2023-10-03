Integrated smarter mobility for Africa on display at Midrand event

A budding e-mobility entreprenuer markets an e-hailing app for minibus taxis at the Smarter Mobility Africa summit.
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The annual Smarter Mobility Africa (SMA) event, held since 2019 and founded by e-mobility entrepreneur Ben Pullen, is under way at the Gallagher Estates exhibition centre in Midrand. It runs from October 1-3.
The continent’s mobility challenges, including the many people without access to safe, reliable and affordable mobility, and the negative consequences for economic development, public health, job opportunities and the environment are given as the main drivers behind the event.
“These reasons are why we are dedicated to bringing together every element of the mobility industry to tackle challenges head-on and create joyful freedoms,” said Pullen.
An electric truck was also on display at the Smarter Mobility Africa summit at Gallagher Estates. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The conversation
Local automotive industry CEOs, stakeholders and keynote speakers from around the world, notably from Europe and the rest of Africa, are holding panel conversations on topics relating to the future of sustainable mobility.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi was also in attendance on day one to offer support and share his cabinet’s digital future vision for Gauteng. Provincial transport & logistics MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela gave the keynote address.
Start-up village
The start-up village is interesting. Budding e-mobility entrepreneurs in the new energy vehicles and battery tech, micromobility, mobility-as-a-service and smarter fleet spheres are showing their business ventures.
These include a smartphone app for use by the minibus taxi industry for easier touting of passengers, and a Namibian start-up that’s looking for investors to scale production of electric bicycles converted to milk delivery units in the country’s remote villages.
A panel of judges selects the best bids from each category, with one of those winners from each category progressing to pitch their concepts on the final day.
A local company is revolutionising the shisanyama business with this innovative , electric mobile unit. Picture: SUPPLIED
Exhibitions
The event is taking place at the exhibition centre’s Hall 5. The floor is has a conversation hall, numerous exhibitor booths and a smattering of new-energy vehicles, ranging from electric bikes and scooters to tuk-tuks.
Of note is a locally developed electric bicycle modified for a mobile shisanyama business. The bike has adjustable awnings and solar panels to recharge the batteries while offering shade.
The Austrian KTM motorcycle brand has an electric scrambler on show, and Maxus SA and EnviroAuto have displays of their electric commercial fleets.
From left: Andrew Kirby (CEO, Toyota), Premier Panyaza Lesufi, MEC Transport &Logistics Gauteng Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, Fleetwood Grobler (CEO, Sasol) and Rob Richardson (MD, Air Products) at the Smarter Mobility Africa summit.
Japanese carmaker Toyota put its hydrogen-powered Mirai sedan on display, and announced a new hydrogen alliance with Sasol and Air Products that seeks to kick-start commercial production of hydrogen as fuel for cars and trucks.
Interested parties are able to drive some of the electric cars on show, including the Maxus T90 EV, the first electric double-cab bakkie to be sold in SA.
NEWS
Integrated smarter mobility for Africa on display at Midrand event
Stakeholders and entrepreneurs are gathered to exchange ideas and promote e-mobility wares
The annual Smarter Mobility Africa (SMA) event, held since 2019 and founded by e-mobility entrepreneur Ben Pullen, is under way at the Gallagher Estates exhibition centre in Midrand. It runs from October 1-3.
The continent’s mobility challenges, including the many people without access to safe, reliable and affordable mobility, and the negative consequences for economic development, public health, job opportunities and the environment are given as the main drivers behind the event.
“These reasons are why we are dedicated to bringing together every element of the mobility industry to tackle challenges head-on and create joyful freedoms,” said Pullen.
The conversation
Local automotive industry CEOs, stakeholders and keynote speakers from around the world, notably from Europe and the rest of Africa, are holding panel conversations on topics relating to the future of sustainable mobility.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi was also in attendance on day one to offer support and share his cabinet’s digital future vision for Gauteng. Provincial transport & logistics MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela gave the keynote address.
Start-up village
The start-up village is interesting. Budding e-mobility entrepreneurs in the new energy vehicles and battery tech, micromobility, mobility-as-a-service and smarter fleet spheres are showing their business ventures.
These include a smartphone app for use by the minibus taxi industry for easier touting of passengers, and a Namibian start-up that’s looking for investors to scale production of electric bicycles converted to milk delivery units in the country’s remote villages.
A panel of judges selects the best bids from each category, with one of those winners from each category progressing to pitch their concepts on the final day.
Exhibitions
The event is taking place at the exhibition centre’s Hall 5. The floor is has a conversation hall, numerous exhibitor booths and a smattering of new-energy vehicles, ranging from electric bikes and scooters to tuk-tuks.
Of note is a locally developed electric bicycle modified for a mobile shisanyama business. The bike has adjustable awnings and solar panels to recharge the batteries while offering shade.
The Austrian KTM motorcycle brand has an electric scrambler on show, and Maxus SA and EnviroAuto have displays of their electric commercial fleets.
Japanese carmaker Toyota put its hydrogen-powered Mirai sedan on display, and announced a new hydrogen alliance with Sasol and Air Products that seeks to kick-start commercial production of hydrogen as fuel for cars and trucks.
Interested parties are able to drive some of the electric cars on show, including the Maxus T90 EV, the first electric double-cab bakkie to be sold in SA.
Toyota, Sasol and Air Products team up in new hydrogen fuel pact
October fuel price hikes will be lower than expected, AA says
Lighter and more powerful BMW R1300 GS unveiled
REVIEW: We drive Maxus all-electric bakkie in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.