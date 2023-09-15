New Lexus RS debuts in SA with enhanced luxury

A new reinterpretation of the spindle grille and slimmer headlights give character to the new Lexus RX. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The Lexus RX is the Japanese luxury brand’s Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Volvo XC90 fighter. The new fifth-generation model that enjoys extensive updates and debuts the brand’s fresh corporate styling has gone on sale in SA.
It’s available in five models: RX350, RX350h, RX350h F Sport, RX500 and RX450h+. The entry RX350 is conventionally powered while the models with the ‘h’ moniker signal a hybrid drivetrain mated either to a 2.4l or 2.5l petrol four-cylinder engines, with some derivatives fitted with an AWD system.
The organic new look is a good take-off point. Compared to the aggressively styled fourth-gen, the new car that retains the overall length and height of the predecessor but is now 25mm wider on the front tracks with 60mm more wheelbase, is smoother around the edges.
New-style front bumpers and headlights integrated with the L Motif flank a new interpretation of the spindle grille with honeycomb meshing, of which the top section fades into a thick clamshell type bonnet. At the rear the thick and angled clusters have been straightened and slimmed and are connected by a chunky light bar that illuminates in the dark. It’s a sleeker, cleaner and more digital look than ever and all models are available standard with 21-inch alloy wheels.
Inside the new car is a new and larger 14-inch, touch operated display screen integrated with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The interface includes a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. Additional luxury and convenience items include heated and cooled seats front and rear, the latter with power folding, three-zone climate control, mood lighting and a panoramic sunroof. Safety systems include pre-crash safety, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert and lane tracing assist among more.
The cabin is enhanced with modern Lexus decor quality and digitisation.
Picture: SUPPLIED
We kicked off the launch behind the wheel of the RX350h AWD with 184kW and 239Nm powered by a 2.4l motor, with an EV mode with a 60km/h limit. The RX350 F Sport expresses a sportier vibe with its 2.5l turbocharged motor with 204kW and 430Nm on tap. All the models benefit from the renowned Lexus lushness that is down to a supple suspension and good reduction of noise, vibration and harshness, and they have a high degree of safety features.
The RX500h is a power juggernaut equipped with a new low-resistance nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery that works with a 2.4l four-cylinder. Total system output is 273kW and 460Nm channelled to an AWD system with varied torque distribution via a six-speed automatic transmission. It reflects its status with a 0-100km acceleration time of 6.2 seconds and keener handling prowess through bends.
An optional F Sport Performance package adds six-piston brake calipers, dynamic rear steering and exclusive exterior design items such as body-coloured lower panels, black stainless-steel mouldings and specific 21-inch aluminium wheels to the RX500.
The RX450h+ is the only plug-in hybrid variant. Lexus will only introduce this model in November, but the drive experience has exposed it as probably the ultimate model within the new range.
Power is 227kW and 227Nm generated by the 2.5l hybrid set up and AWD drivetrain through a six-step e-CVT. It’s got driving modes too. Crucially the outputs are sufficient for a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.5 seconds and for tractability everywhere. The model adds the self-charging apparatus as found in conventional hybrids, but raises the ante with a 6.6kW on-board charger that can juice the battery to full in about two hours 45 minutes.
Clever design also leaves it lower and wider but with more interior space than the predecessor. Picture: SUPPLIED
In pure electric mode the driving range is 65km at speeds of up to 130km/h. Lexus say a fuel consumption average of 1.3 litres/100km, though I managed to get a higher but still incredible 3.4l/100km.
All new Lexus RX are sold with a seven year/105,000km warranty and the Hybrid models get an eight year/195,000km battery warranty.
Pricing
Lexus RX350 R1,424,000
Lexus RX 350h R1,458,300
Lexus RX 350h F Sport R1,543,200
Lexus RX 500 F Sport R1,684,300
Lexus RX 450h+ TBC
