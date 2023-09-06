Life / Motoring

Mercedes-Benz rolls out latest MBUX updates

Features include Dolby Atmos, NewsFlash and Google’s Place Details

06 September 2023 - 19:17 Motor News Reporter
Mercedes-Benz's EQE and EQS models with the MBUX Hyperscreen have a selectable and constantly displayed Personal Decorative Image. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mercedes-Benz MBUX, the name given to the infotainment multimedia system in the company’s vehicles, is now available with enhanced features.

An extensive package of new entertainment and navigation features have been available over the air to more than 700,000 vehicles worldwide since the beginning of the month.

Customers of the selected models will be informed of the MBUX Entertainment Update (2.4) via the Update Wizard on their MBUX display or on the Mercedes me connect app if available in their region.

Developments include Dolby Atmos, the surround-sound technology that adds more clarity and depth to the Burmester sound system, with the option of an entertainment-plus package. The company says listeners will enjoy music that matches the artist’s original vision.

Another feature is the in-cabin sound for the front passenger display of models such as the EQE and EQS that are equipped with MBUX Hyperscreen, with a selectable and constantly displayed Personal Decorative Image available via the Mercedes me connect app.

The YouTube Web app will also be available on select vehicles, while the latest version of NewsFlash is included, with customers now able to give voice commands such as, “Hey Mercedes, play the news.”

Cars with the first generation of MBUX will benefit from additional navigational content from Place Details, provided by Google and updated automatically. This feature adds detailed information on more than 200-million businesses and other locations worldwide, including business hours, photos, ratings and reviews. 

Land Rover launches special Rugby World Cup Defender

Only 23 units will be created and offered to French customers exclusively, and buyers will have to wait until March 2024
1 day ago

WATCH: McLaren Arturas boogie for 60th birthday

The British carmaker has produced iconic cars and driving greats over six decades
1 day ago

Volkswagen reveals an electric GTI

It's GTI mania all over again as Volkswagen prepares to showcase a fully electric version of the legendary nameplate.
2 days ago

Toyota tops the August sales charts in SA

Bakkies, small hatches and compact SUVs are the most popular segments
2 days ago
