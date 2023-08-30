Volvo offers guaranteed future finance on electric XC40

Customers have the option of a 36- or 48-month guaranteed future value contract on the Volvo XC40 Recharge. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo Car SA has extended its guaranteed future value (GFV) finance offering to one of its electric vehicles (EVs) for the first time.
The Volvo Versatility Finance scheme was previously available only for the Swedish firm’s combustion-powered vehicles, but in response to growing local demand for EVs, the company has added the XC40 Twin Motor Recharge AWD Ultimate — priced at priced at R1.298m — to the list of eligible cars.
Customers have the option of a 36- or 48-month GFV contract period, with a mileage cap of 20,000km a year in each case. Buyers can also pay a 10% deposit to reduce the monthly instalment. Based on a variety of factors, such as the chosen term and deposit, consumers can expect to benefit from a GFV of about 60%-61%.
Volvo says the scheme guarantees buyback at a competitive, predetermined value — provided the stipulated mileage parameters aren’t exceeded and the “wear and tear” conditions are met. Customers can then either buy the vehicle outright, refinance it, trade it in on a new model, or return it with no further payments.
“Local demand for EVs continues to gain momentum,” says Greg Maruszewski, MD of Volvo Car SA. “The extension of our guaranteed future value offering gives more South Africans the opportunity to get behind the wheel of an electric SUV.”
