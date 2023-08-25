WATCH: Volvo’s new electric and opulent Benz V-Class fighter

The new Volvo EM90 is a new entrant into the luxury MPV class with Swedish design interior decor and full-electric drivetrain. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volvo is entering the luxury MPV class for the first time with the newly announced EM90. It’s a fullyelectric Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Volkswagen Caravelle fighter.
Traditionally a station-wagon mad brand, then an SUV champ, Volvo says the EM90 will make its global debut on November 12. Pre-orders will start for customers in China on the same date.
The company says the EM90 is a Scandinavian living room on the move.
Global debut on 12 November 2023, with pre-orders starting in China on the same day. Video: SUPPLIED
The multipurpose vehicle (MPV) class is experiencing a remarkable revival after more than a decade of sales doldrums. In 2023 Toyota introduced the Vellfire and Alphard luxury MPVs for the domestic market, and the Lexus spin-off is the LM350.
Locally, brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Toyota have persisted during the dryspell. They are now reaping the rewards with the V-Class the undisputed, most-wanted lifestyle accessory for the well-heeled. The company recently debuted the latest-generation V-Class including the EQV all-electric version.
The Hyundai H1, and now Staria, have been bringing home the bacon for the Korean brand, Toyota continues to offer the Quantum VX while German brand Opel also launched the Zafira into the SA market.
Volvo doesn’t share technical and other details at this moment but promises a teaser campaign over the next few weeks until debut.
Greg Maruszewski, MD of Volvo SA, says there are no plans to bring the new EM90 to SA. Pre-orders are for China only at this stage.
