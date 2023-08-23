Jaguar I-Pace batteries to power UK homes

The batteries have been taken from Jaguar i-Pace prototype and engineering test vehicles.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has partnered with Wykes Engineering, a renewable energy sector company, to develop battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the UK to harness solar and wind power using second-life Jaguar I-Pace batteries.
A single BESS uses 30 second-life I-Pace batteries, and can store up to 2.5MWh of energy at full capacity. The batteries have been taken from prototype and engineering test vehicles, and JLR aims to supply enough batteries to store a total of 7.5MWh of energy — enough to power 750 homes for a day — by the end of 2023.
After this point, more containers can be created to house additional second-life batteries removed from used production vehicles in the future.
Each BESS is linked to an inverter to maximise efficiency and manage energy. It’s capable of supplying power directly to the national grid during peak hours, as well as drawing power out of the grid during off-peak hours to store for future use.
Battery storage systems can help to decarbonise the grid as they can deal with rapid peaks in demand, and maximise solar and wind energy capture during sunny or windy conditions for use when needed.
The partnership represents a step in JLR’s adoption of circular economy principles, part of the business’s strategy to achieve carbon net zero by 2039.
Second-life battery supply for stationary applications, such as renewable energy storage, could exceed 200GWh per year by 2030, creating a global value of over $30bn, says JLR.
Once the battery health falls below the required level for these second-life use cases, JLR will recycle the batteries so that raw materials can be recovered for re-use as part of a true circular economy.
François Dossa, executive director, strategy and sustainability at JLR, said: “Working together with industry-leading partners, we are developing a complete EV ecosystem, from batteries to charging, supporting our net-zero transformation.”
The used Jaguar i-Pace Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). Picture: SUPPLIED
One of the major benefits of the system is that the containers are connected to the grid in such a way that they can absorb solar energy that would otherwise be lost when the grid reaches capacity, says David Wykes, MD of Wykes Engineering.
“This excess energy can now be stored in the second life I-Pace batteries and discharged later. This allows us to ‘overplant’ the solar park and maximise the amount of power we generate for the area of land we are using.”
