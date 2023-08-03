Updated Chery Tiggo 8 Pro now on sale in SA

The Chery Tiggo 8 range has updated looks and tech.
Picture: SUPPLIED
If it’s a seven-seater you’re after, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro range has been enhanced for 2023.
Updates include a brand-new grille with an illuminated Chery logo, which, along with LED matrix headlamps and LED daytime running lights (DRLs), now lights up in a dazzling sequence on start-up. At the rear, the model now gets the trending LED light bar that connects redesigned clusters. That tail section is more vibrant than the old model, with a more dramatic expression on the range topping Tiggo Pro 8 Max thanks to a quartet of tailpipes.
We’ve had the outgoing model on test previously, and it impressed in many areas including the spacious and usable interior for a family. The Tiggo 8 Pro gets black leather upholstery as standard and the seats of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max are covered in dark chocolate brown hide. The front seats in both models offer both heating and cooling.
There’s also change in the dash and door design through soft touch leather, wood grain patterns and silver surface finishes. A new pair of 12.3-inch screens form a large curved display screen. A third screen mounted close to the centre console and populated by climate controls has been replaced by a set of haptic buttons that now control the dual-zone climate control, while all the rear seat rows benefit from independent adjustment control.
The cabin gains a large curved display and a dashboard redesigned for better look, feel and usability. Picture: SUPPLIED
A new gear lever, rearrangement of cup holders and a 50W fast wireless phone charging pad are also integrated, as is a Sony sound system, ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, offline navigation, a panoramic sunroof and voice control. There are also four USB ports, a driver view recorder with built-in dash cam and an all-view monitor camera.
No mechanical changes have been applied and the Tiggo 8 Pro continues to be powered by a 1.6l turbo four-cylinder engine that develops 145kW and 290Nm, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max retains the 2.0l motor with 187kW and 390Nm, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
We drove the latter model exclusively in a launch route, which took us on the national highways, tarmac and gravel back roads in KwaZulu-Natal. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max is an energetic customer with drive modes of Standard, Eco and Sports for the engine, and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). It cruised well on smooth tarmac, but felt a tad harsh on bad surfaces and gravel.
The rear now features a connecting light bar and redesigned tail light clusters. Picture: SUPPLIED
Safety systems list an electronic stability system, seven airbags and driver assistance systems such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Keeping Assistance (LKA).
The new Chery models can detect approaching vehicles when the driver performs emergency manoeuvres, flashing the hazard lights to warn other vehicles. The Door Open Warning (DOW)system warns occupants not to open a door if there is a car approaching.
The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is sold with a five-year/60,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty. Tiggo 8 Pro Max buyers receive a seven-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty. Both models benefit from the 10-year/1-million-kilometre engine warranty for the first owner.
Local Launch
Updated Chery Tiggo 8 Pro now on sale in SA
The refresh focuses on the exterior, but there are numerous updates inside
If it’s a seven-seater you’re after, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro range has been enhanced for 2023.
Updates include a brand-new grille with an illuminated Chery logo, which, along with LED matrix headlamps and LED daytime running lights (DRLs), now lights up in a dazzling sequence on start-up. At the rear, the model now gets the trending LED light bar that connects redesigned clusters. That tail section is more vibrant than the old model, with a more dramatic expression on the range topping Tiggo Pro 8 Max thanks to a quartet of tailpipes.
We’ve had the outgoing model on test previously, and it impressed in many areas including the spacious and usable interior for a family. The Tiggo 8 Pro gets black leather upholstery as standard and the seats of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max are covered in dark chocolate brown hide. The front seats in both models offer both heating and cooling.
There’s also change in the dash and door design through soft touch leather, wood grain patterns and silver surface finishes. A new pair of 12.3-inch screens form a large curved display screen. A third screen mounted close to the centre console and populated by climate controls has been replaced by a set of haptic buttons that now control the dual-zone climate control, while all the rear seat rows benefit from independent adjustment control.
A new gear lever, rearrangement of cup holders and a 50W fast wireless phone charging pad are also integrated, as is a Sony sound system, ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, offline navigation, a panoramic sunroof and voice control. There are also four USB ports, a driver view recorder with built-in dash cam and an all-view monitor camera.
No mechanical changes have been applied and the Tiggo 8 Pro continues to be powered by a 1.6l turbo four-cylinder engine that develops 145kW and 290Nm, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max retains the 2.0l motor with 187kW and 390Nm, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
We drove the latter model exclusively in a launch route, which took us on the national highways, tarmac and gravel back roads in KwaZulu-Natal. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max is an energetic customer with drive modes of Standard, Eco and Sports for the engine, and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC). It cruised well on smooth tarmac, but felt a tad harsh on bad surfaces and gravel.
Safety systems list an electronic stability system, seven airbags and driver assistance systems such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Keeping Assistance (LKA).
The new Chery models can detect approaching vehicles when the driver performs emergency manoeuvres, flashing the hazard lights to warn other vehicles. The Door Open Warning (DOW) system warns occupants not to open a door if there is a car approaching.
The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is sold with a five-year/60,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty. Tiggo 8 Pro Max buyers receive a seven-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty. Both models benefit from the 10-year/1-million-kilometre engine warranty for the first owner.
Prices
Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6T Executive — R609,900
Tiggo 8 Pro MAX 2.0T Executive — R669,900
Mitsubishi teases its new compact SUV
FIRST DRIVE: New BMW XM is large and in charge
These were SA’s best selling cars in July
Toyota takes the wrapping off the new Prado
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.