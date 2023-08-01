NEWS
Tyres imported from China hit with hefty duties
Government clamps down on cheap imports with surcharges of between 7.18% to 43.6% until July 2028
SA’s hard-pressed motorists will pay more for imported Chinese tyres for the next five years after the government imposed new anti-dumping duties on what it said were unfairly traded imports of passenger, truck and bus tyres from that country.
The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) and the Minister of Trade, Industry & Competition, Ebrahim Patel, imposed duties of between 7.18% to 43.6% until July 2028. Itac, SA’s trade regulation body, found that tyres from China were being dumped into the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), causing material injury to the industry. Fairly traded imports from other countries will continue unaffected, it said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.