Perez ends poor run with podium finish in Belgium

The Red Bull driver plans to repeat his act for the rest of the year after finishing second behind teammate Verstappen

31 July 2023 - 10:11 Alan Baldwin
Sergio Perez celebrates second place on the Belgian GP podium. Picture: REUTERS
Sergio Perez plans to stay on the Formula One podium for the rest of the year after finishing runner-up to dominant Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The second place was the Mexican’s best result since Miami in May, when he was also second, and ended a poor run of results.

Perez is second overall in the championship but now 125 points behind Verstappen, who has won the last eight, after 12 of 22 races.

“I look forward to not leaving the podium any more from now until the end of the year. It has been a bit of a rough patch, but I think we overcome and today we managed to score great points for the team,” he said.

The podium was Perez’s seventh of a campaign that has also brought him two wins.

While it came as a relief, there was no escaping the fact that he had started on the front row, taking the lead on the opening lap, while Verstappen lined up sixth on the grid but still won by 22.3 seconds.

The next race is Verstappen’s home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, which the double world champion has won for the past two years in front of his adoring fans.

“I really need the summer break. It’s been intense the last few races, so I look forward to it and [aim to] come back very strong for Zandvoort,” said Perez.

“It gives us a bit of time to go deep on our analysis, see what we can improve for the next 10 races and keep the momentum going for the end of the season.”

Perez also explained a cryptic comment to team boss Christian Horner after qualifying, when the Mexican said over the radio “You’ll talk to me now” without explaining the significance.

“It was a joke,” he said.

“He came before qualifying and said ‘If you’re not in the top three, I will not talk to you the rest of the weekend’. So he was talking to me the rest of the weekend.”

Reuters

Max Verstappen has the formula for eighth win in a row

Dutchman taking the championship to the max
16 hours ago

Pressured Red Bull driver Perez delivers statement drive in Budapest

Team boss Christian Horner heaps praise on the Mexican who raced from ninth to third at the Hungarian Grand Prix
1 week ago

Confirmed: SA is not on 2024 F1 calendar

The country stands to lose significant tourism revenue by not staging the F1 race
3 weeks ago
