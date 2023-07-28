Michael Schumacher’s race-winning F1 car goes on auction

The F2000lb carried Schumacher to victory in the season-opening 2002 Australian Grand Prix.
Michael Schumacher’s winning 2002 Formula One car is going on auction at Sotheby’s Sealed from August 16-19 in Monterey, US.
Chassis 215 of the Ferrari F2000lb carried the German to victory in the season-opening 2002 Australian Grand Prix, providing the foundation for a historic fifth championship that drew him level with Juan Manuel Fangio.
Two weeks later, at the 2002 Malaysian Grand Prix, chassis 215 captured the 150th pole position of Ferrari’s Formula 1 history, prior to Schumacher battling from 21st position to third in the race.
Sotheby’s Sealed says the car’s public offering presents a rare opportunity to acquire a racing car of historic significance: one that not only carried Schumacher to a famous victory but which played a pivotal role in securing his historic fifth Formula 1 world drivers’ championship.
Old racing cars are gaining traction in the niche world of high-end car collecting and Ferraris raced by Schumacher have become popular auction items. In April the Ferrari F1-2000 he drove to his first Formula 1 title in 2000 sold for an undisclosed amount at a private auction in Hong Kong.
In November Schumacher’s 2003 championship winning Ferrari F2003-GA sold for $14.8m (R263m) at an auction in Geneva, making it the most valuable modern F1 car in history, according to RM Sotheby’s.
The previous record was held by another Schumacher-piloted Ferrari — the F2001 in which he won his fourth F1 world championship — that was sold by Sotheby’s for $7.5m (R133.4m) in 2017 at a New York auction.
