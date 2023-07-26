VW buffs its Polo Vivo and Polo sedan

Volkswagen SA has introduced enhanced Polo Vivo GT and Polo sedan models. The Vivo is its entry-level range comprising the Trendline, Comfortline and Highline derivatives.

The GT is the range-topper with a host of aesthetic and specification differentiators, though it retains the spacious interior for the family, a deep boot and the all-important cost factor. At R332,800, the Polo Vivo GT goes head-to-head with several hatch alternatives and now benefits from new exterior and interior enhancements.

The GT is easily identifiable with specific styling cues — silver mirror caps, exclusive 17-inch Mirabeau alloy wheels, a single-pipe exhaust with chrome trim, a black tailgate spoiler, GT decals on the tailgate, and new sticker decals on the front doors. It is available in five exterior colours including the new Wild Cherry metallic.

Inside, there is good head and legroom, passengers sit on cloth upholstery with red stitching (blue in the predecessor). There’s also grey stitching on the gear and handbrake levers which match the exterior accents, and GT embroidered in the lay mats. Other sporty and standard treatments include aluminium-look pedals and anthracite headlining and sun visors, plus automatic headlight control, daytime running lights and auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

Power comes from a 1.0l TSI three-cylinder motor producing 81kW and 200Nm paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The front-wheel drive car features cruise control and a suspension lowered by 15mm for a sportier ride.

Further upgrades are scheduled. By the end of the year a 6.5-inch digital display screen and app connect will be standard. A multifunction steering wheel will be standard on the Trendline while the performance of the Tiptronic gearbox that’s now in the Polo Vivo 1.6 Comfortline will be enhanced.