New Toyota Hilux model has the X-factor

The double-cab bakkie spruces the Raider 2.4 GD-6 4x4 up with a more extrovert exterior
24 July 2023 - 10:42 Staff Writer
The extrovert exterior package includes special wheels and black detailing.
Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s best-selling vehicle, the Toyota Hilux, gets a new limited edition model, the 2.4 GD-6 Raider X 4x4.
Available in six-speed manual or six-speed automatic guise, the double-cab bakkie uses the Raider 2.4 GD-6 4x4 as the donor but spruces it up with a more extrovert exterior package including 17-inch diamond-polished chrome and black alloy wheels.
The sporty look is further enhanced by chunky matt black overfenders with red insert detailing, a chrome grille inset bar with Hilux badging, “Louvre” matt black styling bar and integrated tonneau cover and unique Raider X badging.
The colour palette includes Glacier White, Attitude Black, Arizona Red, Graphite Grey, Chromium silver, Cosmic Blue, Oxide bBronze, Sand Beige, Orange Metallic and Platinum White Pearl.
The Hilux Raider X offers extra practicality with a fully rubberised cargo bed and a spring-loaded tailgate assist function that makes light work of opening and closing the tailgate.
Power is provided by the proven 2.4l diesel power plant with outputs of 110kW and 400Nm, with a claimed fuel consumption of 7.6l per 100km for the manual and 7.7l for the auto.
Standard niceties inside the Raider X include cruise control, a TFT multi-info display inset within the instrument cluster and a large-screen display audio with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth functionality. The gadgets further include steering wheel controls for audio, telephone, info display and voice commands, as well as a reverse camera.
Safety is provided by ABS brakes, seven airbags, stability control, hill assist control and trailer sway control. The Hilux employs an electronically activated limited slip differential and a switchable four-wheel drive system that can be engaged on the fly.
Park distance control gives visual and audio warnings during parking manoeuvres.
The Hilux 2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider X is priced at R674,800 for the manual and R704,300 for the auto, inclusive of a three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine-services/90,000km service plan.
All Toyotas have Wi-Fi capability (15MB free) with many supplementary Connect services.
