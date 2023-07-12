Sensational Ferrari KC23 is the latest one-off special
Based on the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo track car, this individual commissioning is specifically for private track use
12 July 2023 - 14:33
The KC23 design is inspired by the Le Mans winning 499P and the Vision Gran Turismo concept. Picture: SUPPLIED
The newFerrariKC23, revealed ahead of a Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13-16, is the latest one-off special commissioned by one lucky, and well-heeled, customer. If you thought the SF90 XX Stradale and its Spider cousin shown a few weeks ago look fantastic, then monolithic design — which Ferrari says is inspired by the Le Mans winning 499P and Vision Gran Turismo concept — is nothing less than sensational.
The car is modelled on the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo track car, thus it’s not road legal. The Ferrari special projects team says it’s specifically for private track use, and is extensively engineered for such applications. Active aero incorporates moving body panels on the side, which open and close to adjust airflow. At a standstill, with the engine off, the panels close. The large rear wing generates downforce but it’s engineered to be removed for a smoother look.
The paint is also special: a four-layer aluminium-effect hue known as Gold Mercury, and infused with liquid metal, that changes colour in different light conditions.
The Ferrari KC23 has body panels that adjust airflow. At standstill, with the engine off, the panels close. Picture: SUPPLIED
The cabin is pure 488 GT3 with the same button and switch-laden racing steering wheel, exposed carbon fibre, bucket seats and a roll-cage. It’s the same track-pedigree chassis and twin-turbo V8 beneath the sheet metal, too, though Ferrari doesn’t confirm performance numbers.
No price is mentioned, nor is the owner identified. But there’s little doubt it cost the owner plenty of millions of rand. The last one-off model was the Ferrari SP51 made for a Taiwan-based collector. Based on the open-top 812 GTS the car was designed by the head of Ferrari styling centre.
International News
