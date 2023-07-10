Life / Motoring

BMW smart glasses have navigation capability

Speed or selected gear is also projected directly into the rider’s field of vision

10 July 2023 - 11:32 Motor News Reporter
The glasses connect to a bike via bluetooth or through an app. Picture: SUPPLIED
The glasses connect to a bike via bluetooth or through an app. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide smartglasses integrate the familiar BMW head-up display technology found in its cars. They project data such as navigation, speed or selected gear directly into the rider’s field of vision in real time.

The company says this new feature bolsters rider safety and can be easily connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth and an app. The projection can be positioned and the settings can be selected before or while riding via the multi controller on the motorcycle handlebars.

They are powered by a lithium-ion battery and have up to ten hours of operation. Picture: SUPPLIED
They are powered by a lithium-ion battery and have up to ten hours of operation. Picture: SUPPLIED

They are designed for comfort and fit numerous helmets and face shapes. The lithium-ion battery enables up to 10 hours of operation and BMW Motorrad supplies two sets of certified UVA/UVB lenses with the frame.

One set of lenses is 85% transparent and can be used especially for helmets with integrated sun visors. The other set has tinted lenses. For riders who wear glasses, there is an RX adapter that can be ordered online directly from the provider.

Recommended retail price: €690 (R14,202)

