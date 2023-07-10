Speed or selected gear is also projected directly into the rider’s field of vision
10 July 2023 - 11:32 Motor News Reporter
The glasses connect to a bike via bluetooth or through an app. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide smartglasses integrate the familiar BMW head-up display technology found in its cars. They project data such as navigation, speed or selected gear directly into the rider’s field of vision in real time.
The company says this new feature bolsters rider safety and can be easily connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth and an app. The projection can be positioned and the settings can be selected before or while riding via the multi controller on the motorcycle handlebars.
They are powered by a lithium-ion battery and have up to ten hours of operation. Picture: SUPPLIED
They are designed for comfort and fit numerous helmets and face shapes. The lithium-ion battery enables up to 10 hours of operation and BMW Motorrad supplies two sets of certified UVA/UVB lenses with the frame.
One set of lenses is 85% transparent and can be used especially for helmets with integrated sun visors. The other set has tinted lenses. For riders who wear glasses, there is an RX adapter that can be ordered online directly from the provider.
International News
BMW smart glasses have navigation capability
Speed or selected gear is also projected directly into the rider’s field of vision
The new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide smartglasses integrate the familiar BMW head-up display technology found in its cars. They project data such as navigation, speed or selected gear directly into the rider’s field of vision in real time.
The company says this new feature bolsters rider safety and can be easily connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth and an app. The projection can be positioned and the settings can be selected before or while riding via the multi controller on the motorcycle handlebars.
They are designed for comfort and fit numerous helmets and face shapes. The lithium-ion battery enables up to 10 hours of operation and BMW Motorrad supplies two sets of certified UVA/UVB lenses with the frame.
One set of lenses is 85% transparent and can be used especially for helmets with integrated sun visors. The other set has tinted lenses. For riders who wear glasses, there is an RX adapter that can be ordered online directly from the provider.
Recommended retail price: €690 (R14,202)
Second-gen Lexus NX delivers a sharper drive
Lexus LX is large and in charge
Wanted Online: DB12 is the new soul of Aston Martin
Tiny EVs on a path to rule future urban mobility
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.