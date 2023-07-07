Lexus LX is large and in charge

Largest Lexus SUV has five big-grilled models with choice of two engines and up to seven seats
07 July 2023 - 12:11
The Lexus LX 600 F Sport gets a black iteration of the big spindle grille. The Diesel gets the chrome version.
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Lexus launched the first-generation LX 450 in 1996 as the company’s first SUV offering, and its largest and most expensive. Chief rivals include the Range Rover, and the big Lexus offers the company’s renowned refinement and off-road strengths borrowed from its Toyota Land Cruiser 300 cousin.
The fourth-generation model has been launched in SA. It comes with five big-grilled models in four-, five- or seven-seat configurations and two engines: LX 600 with a twin turbo 3.5l V6 petrol developing 305kW and 650Nm, and the LX 500d powered by a twin turbodiesel V6 with 225kW and 700Nm on tap. Both engines are paired to 10-speed automatic transmissions.
Equipment levels inside the spacious cabins with high-quality trimmings are plentiful. There’s a digitalised media and driver interface of colourful and touch-operated 12.3-inch and 7.0-inch displays. Also included is a head-up display, heated steering wheel, paddle shifts, electrically operated seats with heating and cooling, a wireless smartphone charger, and optionally a cooled centre console box.
There is also voice control for an artificial intelligence assistance, digital radio, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a fingerprint identification for the ignition. Second-row passengers can recline their seats which have arm rests, heating and ventilation. Two USB-C ports, plus a 12V DC power outlet are also available.
If the seven-seater is selected, which is available in LX 600 guise only, the rearmost space should accommodate two adults with a walk-in function that automatically moves the front seat and tumbles the second-row seat for easy access. The rearmost seats also recline, and USB-C ports and drink holders are provided, as is a small storage compartment.
The large cabin of the new Lexus LX is digital, spacious and has a commanding position.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Five-seater LX 600 VIP models are more opulent thanks to independent captain’s seats and a seven-stage massage function, 860mm of legroom and a 48-degree recline with an independently adjustable ottoman with two-position memory. Twin 11.6-inch rear displays with HDMI, or Wi-Fi compatibility can also be had in the rear.
Safety and driver convenience is provided by the latest technologies including pre-collision system with pedestrian and daytime cyclist detection, blind-spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, emergency steering assist, a new intersection turn assist, lane tracing, and a tyre pressure monitor. A new multi terrain monitor offers various camera image angles. It’s especially useful in off-road situations.
The first drive delivered a cushy experience in a vehicle that is 20% more rigid and 200kg lighter than its predecessor. The petrol engine gives it linear, spirited acceleration. I didn’t get to drive the diesel LX 500d.
A full-time all-wheel drive system offers better poise in the corners, while standard rear and centre differential locks, and height-adjustable air suspension with 18mm increased ground clearance, add to the off-road prowess.
Pricing
Lexus LX 500d — R2,507,600
Lexus LX 500d F Sport — R2,517,500
Lexus LX 600 F Sport — R2,553,600
Lexus LX 600 — R2,568,700
Lexus LX 600 VIP — R2,986,000
