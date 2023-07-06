For just €93, two fans will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes MotoGP experience at the Catalan Grand Prix
06 July 2023 - 09:54 Agency Staff
The experience will also include a ride in the MotoGP simulator and personal guided tour of the paddock by Marquez. Image: Reuters
Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will list his team’s motorhome on Airbnb where fans can stay during the Catalan Grand Prix in September.
Marquez will host a one-night stay on September 2 for up to two people in the team’s motorhome located next to his private trailer for only €93 ($101) in a nod to the Spaniard’s racing number.
“The motorhomes space during a Grand Prix is exclusively reserved for riders and their teams,” said Marquez in a statement. “Guests will live a once-in-a-lifetime experience, not available to anyone else. This is the most exciting motorsport championship in the world and hosting in my home city really raises the stakes for me.
“This is a rare peek behind the scenes at the world of professional racing.”
The experience will also include a ride in the MotoGP simulator and a personal guided tour of the paddock by the host.
Marquez was ruled out of the June 25 Dutch Grand Prix after failing to recover from injuries.
The 30-year-old pulled out of the German Grand Prix after crashing five times before the race at the Sachsenring.
The Honda driver has yet to finish a race this season and languishes in 19th place in the standings.
NEWS
Marc Marquez’s motorhome now on Airbnb
For just €93, two fans will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes MotoGP experience at the Catalan Grand Prix
Image: Reuters
Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will list his team’s motorhome on Airbnb where fans can stay during the Catalan Grand Prix in September.
Marquez will host a one-night stay on September 2 for up to two people in the team’s motorhome located next to his private trailer for only €93 ($101) in a nod to the Spaniard’s racing number.
“The motorhomes space during a Grand Prix is exclusively reserved for riders and their teams,” said Marquez in a statement. “Guests will live a once-in-a-lifetime experience, not available to anyone else. This is the most exciting motorsport championship in the world and hosting in my home city really raises the stakes for me.
“This is a rare peek behind the scenes at the world of professional racing.”
The experience will also include a ride in the MotoGP simulator and a personal guided tour of the paddock by the host.
Marquez was ruled out of the June 25 Dutch Grand Prix after failing to recover from injuries.
The 30-year-old pulled out of the German Grand Prix after crashing five times before the race at the Sachsenring.
The Honda driver has yet to finish a race this season and languishes in 19th place in the standings.
Bagnaia beats Bezzecchi to win Assen TT, SA’s Binder loses third with penalty
Marc Marquez quashes rumours he is leaving Honda
Dominant Max Verstappen stretches lead in Austria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.