Volkswagen unveils its updated T-Cross

The midlife update includes a facelift, better-quality interior and enhanced features
05 July 2023 - 16:04 Denis Droppa
The tweaked T-Cross adopts new front and rear styling with new integrated LED headlights.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen’s popular T-Cross has undergone a midlife update with an external facelift, enhanced standard equipment and an upgraded, high-quality interior.
In the four years since its launch, the B-segment crossover has become one of the German brand’s most popular models with about 1.2-million sales globally.
The updated vehicle features a revamped design, new infotainment system and enhanced interior quality that is oriented towards the next-higher vehicle segment, says VW.
From the outside, the tweaked T-Cross adopts new front and rear styling with new integrated LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED taillight clusters. High-tech IQ.Light LED matrix headlights are offered for the first time on the T-Cross and three fresh colours have been added: Grape Yellow (as pictured), Clear Blue Metallic and Kings Red Metallic.
Inside, the vehicle gets a new free-standing 8-inch infotainment display (9.2 inches in the top-of-the-range version) and all models now have a digital instrument cluster as standard. The dash panel has undergone a redesign with soft-upholstered and significantly higher-quality materials. The same applies to the front door trims of the Style and R-Line versions.
The dash panel has undergone a redesign with soft-upholstered and significantly higher-quality materials.
Picture: SUPPLIED
A manual air conditioning comes standard, with an automatic climate control with back-lit touch sliders available as an option. The new T-Cross introduces an optional Travel Assist feature, which combines adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.
Towing capacity has been increased and the maximum permitted weight of bicycles that can be transported on a carrier mounted on the optional towbar is increased – something that is particularly important for transporting e-bikes, says VW.
The T-Cross was launched in 2019 and has become one of VW’s most popular models.
Picture: SUPPLIED
As before the T-Cross has a spacious and versatile interior with a rear bench seat that can be moved by 140mm and a flexible luggage compartment that offers 385l up to 1,281l.
The higher-specced models sport new 16-inch alloy wheels and a leather multifunction steering wheel and R-Line (with sporty accents) specification packages.
There are no mechanical changes and the new T-Cross models are powered by existing 85kW 1.0l and 110kW 1.5l petrol TSI engines. Transmission duties are served by five-speed manuals or seven-speed DSG automatics.
International sales are scheduled to start at the end of 2023, and the new T-Cross is headed for SA in the first half of 2024.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Volkswagen unveils its updated T-Cross
The midlife update includes a facelift, better-quality interior and enhanced features
Volkswagen’s popular T-Cross has undergone a midlife update with an external facelift, enhanced standard equipment and an upgraded, high-quality interior.
In the four years since its launch, the B-segment crossover has become one of the German brand’s most popular models with about 1.2-million sales globally.
The updated vehicle features a revamped design, new infotainment system and enhanced interior quality that is oriented towards the next-higher vehicle segment, says VW.
From the outside, the tweaked T-Cross adopts new front and rear styling with new integrated LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED taillight clusters. High-tech IQ.Light LED matrix headlights are offered for the first time on the T-Cross and three fresh colours have been added: Grape Yellow (as pictured), Clear Blue Metallic and Kings Red Metallic.
Inside, the vehicle gets a new free-standing 8-inch infotainment display (9.2 inches in the top-of-the-range version) and all models now have a digital instrument cluster as standard. The dash panel has undergone a redesign with soft-upholstered and significantly higher-quality materials. The same applies to the front door trims of the Style and R-Line versions.
A manual air conditioning comes standard, with an automatic climate control with back-lit touch sliders available as an option. The new T-Cross introduces an optional Travel Assist feature, which combines adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.
Towing capacity has been increased and the maximum permitted weight of bicycles that can be transported on a carrier mounted on the optional towbar is increased – something that is particularly important for transporting e-bikes, says VW.
As before the T-Cross has a spacious and versatile interior with a rear bench seat that can be moved by 140mm and a flexible luggage compartment that offers 385l up to 1,281l.
The higher-specced models sport new 16-inch alloy wheels and a leather multifunction steering wheel and R-Line (with sporty accents) specification packages.
There are no mechanical changes and the new T-Cross models are powered by existing 85kW 1.0l and 110kW 1.5l petrol TSI engines. Transmission duties are served by five-speed manuals or seven-speed DSG automatics.
International sales are scheduled to start at the end of 2023, and the new T-Cross is headed for SA in the first half of 2024.
droppad@businesslive.co.za
Here are SA’s top 30 cars by sales in June
REVIEW: New Toyota Urban Cruiser is more car for the money
Omoda arrives in SA as Chery’s premium cousin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.