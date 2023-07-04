Kyalami fails to make provisional Intercontinental GT3 calendar
Bathurst, Spa-Francorchamps and Nürburgring Nordschleife are confirmed while talks for the Kyalami 9 Hour are ongoing
04 July 2023 - 19:16
The GT3 and GT4 series will be back at the 25km long Nürburgring Nordschleife track and more than 170 turns in May 2024.
The Kyalami 9 Hour isn’t included in the provisional diary of the 2024 Intercontinental GT3 endurance series, but Christo Kruger of LSM Distributors says the owners of Kyalami Raceway remain hopeful.
“The calendar is not finalised as yet, but talks with the promoter are ongoing. An update will be provided in due time,” Kruger told Business Day
SA has hosted this leg of the Intercontinental GT3 series since February 2019. Sheldon van der Linde and team mates Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor steered their new BMW M4 GT3 to victory at the Kyalami 9 Hour leg in February 2023.
“The intercontinental series was originally established to unite far flung GT3 races with no common connection,” said Stephane Ratel, funder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group. In terms of GT racing prestige, few events can match the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring. With Spa, Bathurst and Nürburgring, the Intercontinental GT Challenge’s calendar undoubtedly includes the world’s top three GT3 races.”
The races are time based; the team that covers the longest distance in nine hours is the winner.
The pack of race-bred GT cars, including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, AMG GTs, Porsches and BMWs, kick off the campaign at the 6.213km Mount Panorama racetrack in Australia for the Bathurst 12 Hour on February 16-18, two weeks later than usual.
From May 30-June 2 the series arrives at the world's most challenging and storied racetrack — the 25km Nürburgring Nordschleife. Competitors including SA hero Sheldon van der Linde and others will hunt for GT3 and GT4 glory in a 24-hour race on a track that features more than 170 turns.
After the fearsome Nürburgring, the event moves to the 24 Hours of Spa on June 27-30. The 7.004km Circuit de Spa-Francorchampsis home to the Formula OneBelgian Grand Prix.
On October 4-6 the GT3 challengers enter the equally fabled Indianapolis 8 Hour in the US. The 4.023km track hosts the Indy500, NASCAR and, more recently, F1.
The Gulf 12 Hour will not feature on 2024’s Intercontinental calendar, but a fifth event could be added to the calendar after consultation with GT3 manufacturers.
The provisional calendar includes epic venues like Spa, Mount Panorama and the peerless Nurburgring Nordschleife. Picture: SUPPLIED
