Renault Captur delivers toasty hands and light thirst

We’re a few weeks into our three-month road test of Renault’s Captur and I finally discovered the steering wheel heater.
It was one of those “you know what this car would really need” moments when I got into the Renault one cold winter morning with icy hands. A quick glance around the dashboard and there was the button, to the right of the steering wheel. I pressed it and less than a minute later my hands were nice and toasty.
A heated steering was once a feature usually reserved for more expensive exec cars and its presence in the Captur highlights a trend of high-end gadgets filtering down into smaller cars.
At R500,000 the Captur Intens isn’t exactly a budget car; it’s a stepping stone between the budget and executive ranks and competes against rivals such as the Haval Jolion, VW T-Cross and Kia Seltos in the popular B-segment crossover segment.
There are two models in the new Captur range — both sold with five year/150,000km warranties and three year/45,000km service plans.
The entry-level R455,000 Zen variant has a decent level of features but the half-million Captur Intens ups the ante with items such as a 9.3-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, lane departure warning and blind spot detector, among other features.
Apart from toasty hands, what I like most about the Captur is its perky nature and great fuel economy. It has more power than most of its segment peers, with a zesty 1.3l petrol turbo engine that produces 113kW and 270Nm.
At Joburg altitude it has a little more turbo lag than when I drove it at sea level, but give it a bit of revs and the little Renault scoots around the suburbs with the energy of an excited Jack Russell.
Power is fed to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch auto gearbox and Renault claims the Captur will scoot from 0-100km/h in a respectable 9.6 seconds. I didn’t test the top speed but with its easy open-road pace the Captur feels capable of the quoted 193km/h figure.
The best part given today’s fuel prices is that the car is even more frugal than claimed, with the test car’s 6.2l/100km trouncing the factory-quoted 6.6l. I haven’t driven the Captur with a particularly light foot and have kept the drive settings mostly in normal and sport modes; the eco setting might produce an even more frugal result.
The peppy performance is matched to nimble, hatchback-like handling and this doesn’t come as a surprise given that the 174mm ground clearance isn’t much higher than a regular car’s. High profile 215/60 R17 tyres make the Captur suited to scarred roads, though the short car feels a little choppy on rough surfaces.
I like the Captur’s youthful styling and it has what youngsters call “rizz” (a shortened term for charisma). Inside, it has a similarly sassy but smart vibe, with silver garnishes to break up the black and prevent the cabin from looking sombre.
It has all the modern smartphone connectivity and the infotainment is digitally controlled by a large tablet-like touchscreen. There are convenient physical buttons to quick-access important functions, my favourite being the audio controls behind the steering wheel which are operated by feel and don’t take any of the driver’s attention off the road — a clever ergonomic trait I wish more carmakers would adopt.
Despite the modest 4,228mm length, space inside this compact crossover is reasonable and four adults fit without complaint. The split-level boot offers a good 404l of luggage space, and the rear seats can be folded down or slid forward to expand the cargo area to a maximum 1,275l — roomy enough for an assembled bicycle.
Dislikes? The “floating” console upon which the futuristic e-shifter is mounted moves when you change gears, cheapening the effect of what seems otherwise to be a high-quality interior.
Also, I keep misplacing the credit card-style car key at home as there’s no way to hang it onto my key rack. I do, however, like the smart key system which automatically locks and unlocks the car when I approach or leave, without even having to touch a door handle.
Renault Captur delivers toasty hands and light thirst
Steering wheel heater highlights trend of high-end gadgets filtering down to smaller cars
