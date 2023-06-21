WATCH: Mitsubishi teases with its latest Triton

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
The Hilux and Ranger rival will make its global premiere next month
Mitsubishi Motors has announced the world premier of its latest Triton pickup in Thailand on July 26.
The Japanese brand has released a teaser video that takes a look behind the scenes at the development of the one-tonne bakkie and has a message from the designer.
Mitsubishi hasn’t revealed much technical detail about the sixth-generation bakkie, but confirms it is updated with a new design called “Beast Mode”, featuring a beefed-up body and powerful, horizontally-themed styling.
At the front, Mitsubishi says the combination of daytime running lights resemble the sharp gaze of a hawk and a set of three dimensional headlights below emphasises the presence and robustness of the new model.
“While expressing the toughness and power expected of a pickup truck, the all-new Triton combines agility with the brand’s robust design to create an imposing look,” said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of design, Mitsubishi Motors.
In darkened teaser pictures, the Triton’s interior features a large touchscreen panel, with a digital panel and controls for the automatic air-conditioning system placed further down.
“I know that current as well as new fans will show an overwhelming interest in our all-new Triton bakkie, which will strengthen our lifestyle attraction — stay tuned for more exciting news,” says Jeffrey Allison, marketing GM at Mitsubishi Motors SA.
