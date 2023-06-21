Life / Motoring

WATCH: Mitsubishi teases with its latest Triton

The rival to Toyota’s Hilux and Ford’s Ranger makes its global premiere in Thailand next month

21 June 2023 - 14:01 Denis Droppa
Mitshubishi’s latest Triton has been reimagined under the design concept of Beast Mode, or audacious and daring. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mitsubishi Motors has announced the world premier of its latest Triton pickup in Thailand on July 26.

The Japanese brand has released a teaser video that takes a look behind the scenes at the development of the one-tonne bakkie and has a message from the designer.

Mitsubishi hasn’t revealed much technical detail about the sixth-generation bakkie, but confirms it is updated with a new design called “Beast Mode”, featuring a beefed-up body and powerful, horizontally-themed styling.

At the front, Mitsubishi says the combination of daytime running lights resemble the sharp gaze of a hawk and a set of three dimensional headlights below emphasises the presence and robustness of the new model.

“While expressing the toughness and power expected of a pickup truck, the all-new Triton combines agility with the brand’s robust design to create an imposing look,” said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of design, Mitsubishi Motors.

In darkened teaser pictures, the Triton’s interior features a large touchscreen panel, with a digital panel and controls for the automatic air-conditioning system placed further down.

“I know that current as well as new fans will show an overwhelming interest in our all-new Triton bakkie, which will strengthen our lifestyle attraction — stay tuned for more exciting news,” says Jeffrey Allison, marketing GM at Mitsubishi Motors SA.

Bold Mitsubishi Outlander now on sale in SA

It's the premium SUV flagship of the Japanese range
2 weeks ago

Ten underrated cars South Africans should consider

These are hidden gems our motoring team believes should feature more strongly in the sales charts
3 months ago

SA fares worst in study of car affordability

The country has the worst ratio of car price to disposable income in a study of seven countries
6 days ago
