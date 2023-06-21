Fixing today’s cars requires much more than yesterday’s mechanic

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
Rand not out of the woods yet, and a rate hike can't be ruled out
SA, Zambia and Zimbabwe join forces to seize two helicopters bought with funds laundered from the Zambian government
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Road safety agency urges young South Africans to participate in debates to shape policies that can save lives
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Researchers at Danone are adding probiotics to food products to make them healthier
Properly qualified automotive technicians, whose training includes internal combustion engines, hybrid technology, and electric vehicles, are increasingly scarce commodity in SA.
Most cars have upwards of 30,000 parts and are more of a “computer on wheels” than a people-moving machine, meaning initial training now takes as long as that of a medical specialist, and the technicians must continue training as new models and technologies are introduced.
Finding young people to become automotive technicians is not easy, primarily because of the stigma associated with technical trades in SA. Unlike in developed countries such as Germany and Switzerland, where artisans are highly regarded and respected, there is a negative perception locally about such occupations.
Local dealerships and repair shops often have specific requirements for new hires. Typically candidates must hold a matriculation certificate with a pass mark of at least 50% in mathematics and science, or at least one of these subjects. Candidates may be considered if they have completed a bridging programme if their marks in these subjects are below the specified threshold.
In days long past, apprentices obtained most of their skills from an artisan who served as a mentor. Most of the training was practical. Now there is much theory that technicians must grasp before putting their skills into practice.
Today’s automotive technicians are specialised, far removed from the mechanic of old. These technicians are also sought-after, making their training and retention costs a big investment for dealerships. This demand extends locally and overseas since the training and qualifications meet international standards.
Today’s master or diagnostic technician can be compared to a medical specialist in terms of the duration and intensity of studying and on-the-job technical training required.
Human beings have remained largely unchanged physically for millennia. While new afflictions may emerge, the fundamental structure of the human body remains a constant for medical practitioners. That’s certainly not the case for top-line automotive technicians who must work on cars that are 20 30 years old, with relatively basic technology, and then transition to the latest models with advanced technology, thousands of parts all perfectly engineered to work in unison, most of them electronic.
Besides dealing with old- and new-technology cars, there is a growing range of vehicles in most franchises that require attention in the service department. These range from small, low-tech runabouts to expensive luxury models with complex technology, all of which can encounter various issues.
Continuous improvement
The standard apprenticeship in the motor industry has also changed radically. In addition to working under an artisan, apprentices now spend as much as two weeks a month at a college for theoretical studies. Once the apprentice qualifies as an artisan, the real pressure begins in terms of skill improvement and theoretical learning. Much of this is specific to models and systems.
Learning never stops, and depending on the specific franchise, the five years after qualifying as an artisan can be demanding as the technician progresses towards becoming a master or diagnostic technician. Technicians are also required to undergo annual refresher courses and receive training before the introduction of a new model.
The big challenge for dealerships is how to attract matriculants with sufficient maths and science to pursue careers as automotive technicians and remove the stigma attached to the technical trades, which have become more focused on lab-coats and laptops than overalls and “lappies”.
These individuals typically start as apprentices on relatively low remuneration but receive increases as they progress through various qualification levels and work towards achieving master or diagnostic status. Finding suitable candidates is further complicated by recent changes in labour laws.
• Gary McCraw is the director of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada)
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
OPINION
Fixing today’s cars requires much more than yesterday’s mechanic
Attracting prospective auto technicians is a battle against outdated prejudices, says Gary McGraw
Properly qualified automotive technicians, whose training includes internal combustion engines, hybrid technology, and electric vehicles, are increasingly scarce commodity in SA.
Most cars have upwards of 30,000 parts and are more of a “computer on wheels” than a people-moving machine, meaning initial training now takes as long as that of a medical specialist, and the technicians must continue training as new models and technologies are introduced.
Finding young people to become automotive technicians is not easy, primarily because of the stigma associated with technical trades in SA. Unlike in developed countries such as Germany and Switzerland, where artisans are highly regarded and respected, there is a negative perception locally about such occupations.
Local dealerships and repair shops often have specific requirements for new hires. Typically candidates must hold a matriculation certificate with a pass mark of at least 50% in mathematics and science, or at least one of these subjects. Candidates may be considered if they have completed a bridging programme if their marks in these subjects are below the specified threshold.
In days long past, apprentices obtained most of their skills from an artisan who served as a mentor. Most of the training was practical. Now there is much theory that technicians must grasp before putting their skills into practice.
Today’s automotive technicians are specialised, far removed from the mechanic of old. These technicians are also sought-after, making their training and retention costs a big investment for dealerships. This demand extends locally and overseas since the training and qualifications meet international standards.
Today’s master or diagnostic technician can be compared to a medical specialist in terms of the duration and intensity of studying and on-the-job technical training required.
Human beings have remained largely unchanged physically for millennia. While new afflictions may emerge, the fundamental structure of the human body remains a constant for medical practitioners. That’s certainly not the case for top-line automotive technicians who must work on cars that are 20 30 years old, with relatively basic technology, and then transition to the latest models with advanced technology, thousands of parts all perfectly engineered to work in unison, most of them electronic.
Besides dealing with old- and new-technology cars, there is a growing range of vehicles in most franchises that require attention in the service department. These range from small, low-tech runabouts to expensive luxury models with complex technology, all of which can encounter various issues.
Continuous improvement
The standard apprenticeship in the motor industry has also changed radically. In addition to working under an artisan, apprentices now spend as much as two weeks a month at a college for theoretical studies. Once the apprentice qualifies as an artisan, the real pressure begins in terms of skill improvement and theoretical learning. Much of this is specific to models and systems.
Learning never stops, and depending on the specific franchise, the five years after qualifying as an artisan can be demanding as the technician progresses towards becoming a master or diagnostic technician. Technicians are also required to undergo annual refresher courses and receive training before the introduction of a new model.
The big challenge for dealerships is how to attract matriculants with sufficient maths and science to pursue careers as automotive technicians and remove the stigma attached to the technical trades, which have become more focused on lab-coats and laptops than overalls and “lappies”.
These individuals typically start as apprentices on relatively low remuneration but receive increases as they progress through various qualification levels and work towards achieving master or diagnostic status. Finding suitable candidates is further complicated by recent changes in labour laws.
• Gary McCraw is the director of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada)
Automotive code of conduct skids on oily patches
Toyota Hilux retakes the sales lead from Ford Ranger in May
Pre-owned car sales drop 17.7% as buyers rail against price hikes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mickey Mouse takes a spin on his Vespa scooter
WATCH: Mitsubishi teases with its latest Triton
How to say goodbye to your classic car
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.