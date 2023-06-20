Life / Motoring

Carlos Ghosn files $1bn lawsuit against Nissan

Former boss of Japanese automaker says his arrest and charges caused ‘deep damage’ to his finances and reputation

20 June 2023 - 12:25 Motor News Reporter
Carlos Ghosn fled Japan in 2019 after being charged with financial misconduct while head of Nissan. He denies the charged and has filed a $1bn lawsuit againt his former employer. Picture: REUTERS
Former Nissan CEO and chair Carlos Ghosn filed a $1bn lawsuit in Lebanon against his erstwhile employer for causing “deep damage” to his finances and reputation, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The executive-turned-fugitive has lived in Lebanon since fleeing Japan in late 2019, where he had been arrested in late 2018 and charged with financial misconduct.

Ghosn denies the charges of underreporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, and says his detention was part of a plot by Nissan executives to block a merger.

The lawsuit, seen by Bloomberg News, was submitted on May 18 and translated into English from Arabic.

“The serious and sensitive accusations” against me “will linger in people’s minds for years,” Ghosn says in the lawsuit, saying he “will suffer from them for the remainder of his life, as they have persistent and lingering impacts, even if based on mere suspicion.”

The lawsuit claims $588m in lost compensation and costs, and $500m in punitive measures. 

Ghosn still faces criminal charges in Japan for what prosecutors describe as a plot to underreport his compensation, as well as a civil lawsuit filed by Nissan in a court in Yokohama seeking monetary damages.

