Red Bull breaks into elite club of 100 grand prix wins

Wall Street markets are closed for the US’s Juneteenth holiday
If WP had not been involved in URC longer than other franchises, they would have won domestic trophy
The decision over the Sunrise Energy Terminal comes just months after the competition watchdog found it exploited its market dominance
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Demand for self-storage remains in most economic cycles, the company says
Freight forwarders group worried about readiness of SA’s transport and logistics networks to handle higher volumes of goods under the trade deal
Attention economy still rewards companies willing to flout conventions of polite society
At a time of scandals, policy setbacks and fading support, the pressures of government are getting to the party, which has drifted into crisis
The new Citroën e-C3 will counter the arrival of lower-cost Chinese brands in the European market
As Red Bull celebrated a landmark 100th Formula One win at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, a reflective team principal Christian Horner recalled thinking that he might have been satisfied with one victory.
Now at 100 wins the thirst for victory remains unquenched.
Red Bull becomes just the fifth team to amass 100 grand prix wins, joining Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams.
Only Ferrari have won more than 200 and that number is the new target mentioned by Horner and the team’s double world champion, Max Verstappen, who delivered the milestone Canadian victory.
“We have broken into a fairly elite club of more than 100 [wins],” said Horner. “It’s phenomenal and we’re only just [getting] going really.
“We are still young — we achieved that first victory in 2009. Obviously [we] have achieved a lot in that period and hopefully we can keep going and achieve another 100.”
While the wins have flowed like water from the tap with Red Bull drivers taking the top spot on the podium in 17 of the last 18 grands prix, including all eight this season, success was not always part of the team’s DNA.
After the energy drink company took over Jaguar in 2005 and became Red Bull it would be four more years before Sebastian Vettel would give them their first victory at the China Grand Prix.
“I remember collecting the trophy that day, getting on the plane to go home that evening and thinking, ‘Well at least we’ve won one,’” recalled Horner. “‘If nothing else happens we’ve won a race.’ But it felt so good it was like, well you want to feel that again.
Hard work
“Who would have thought 99 victories later we would achieve our century?
“It’s a landmark for the team. It’s a testament to the dedication and hard work of all the people within the company.”
As the wins have grown so has Red Bull’s ambition, with Horner taking the opportunity after Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix to issue the ominous warning that his team is capable of winning every race this season.
If Red Bull is to reach 200 wins, Verstappen is likely to be a big part of that success, as he was in the first 100.
Just 25 years old, Verstappen is already a double world champion, his victory in Montreal the 41st of his career bringing him equal with the late great Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna.
To see where Verstappen fits in among Formula One’s very best, all you needed to do was glance at the Canadian Grand Prix podium that included Mercedes 38-year-old seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin’s Spanish double world champion 41-year-old Fernando Alonso.
“What we are witnessing with Max is the emergence of another megatalent,” said Horner. “You can start to talk about him in the same sentence as the greats now.
“Having matched Ayrton Senna, I thought the podium today was very representative of the last couple of decades of Formula One with Max, Fernando and Lewis up there.
“He just keeps delivering at such a high level.”
It is fitting that Red Bull will begin their quest for another 100 wins at the Austrian Grand Prix, their home race and home of founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died last year.
“It is great to be going back to Austria with this run of results,” said Horner.
“Going there with 100 victories behind us, it is quite fitting that the next race is the Austrian Grand Prix.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Red Bull breaks into elite club of 100 grand prix wins
The team becomes just the fifth one to amass the number of victories, joining Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams
As Red Bull celebrated a landmark 100th Formula One win at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday, a reflective team principal Christian Horner recalled thinking that he might have been satisfied with one victory.
Now at 100 wins the thirst for victory remains unquenched.
Red Bull becomes just the fifth team to amass 100 grand prix wins, joining Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams.
Only Ferrari have won more than 200 and that number is the new target mentioned by Horner and the team’s double world champion, Max Verstappen, who delivered the milestone Canadian victory.
“We have broken into a fairly elite club of more than 100 [wins],” said Horner. “It’s phenomenal and we’re only just [getting] going really.
“We are still young — we achieved that first victory in 2009. Obviously [we] have achieved a lot in that period and hopefully we can keep going and achieve another 100.”
While the wins have flowed like water from the tap with Red Bull drivers taking the top spot on the podium in 17 of the last 18 grands prix, including all eight this season, success was not always part of the team’s DNA.
After the energy drink company took over Jaguar in 2005 and became Red Bull it would be four more years before Sebastian Vettel would give them their first victory at the China Grand Prix.
“I remember collecting the trophy that day, getting on the plane to go home that evening and thinking, ‘Well at least we’ve won one,’” recalled Horner. “‘If nothing else happens we’ve won a race.’ But it felt so good it was like, well you want to feel that again.
Hard work
“Who would have thought 99 victories later we would achieve our century?
“It’s a landmark for the team. It’s a testament to the dedication and hard work of all the people within the company.”
As the wins have grown so has Red Bull’s ambition, with Horner taking the opportunity after Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix to issue the ominous warning that his team is capable of winning every race this season.
If Red Bull is to reach 200 wins, Verstappen is likely to be a big part of that success, as he was in the first 100.
Just 25 years old, Verstappen is already a double world champion, his victory in Montreal the 41st of his career bringing him equal with the late great Brazilian triple champion Ayrton Senna.
To see where Verstappen fits in among Formula One’s very best, all you needed to do was glance at the Canadian Grand Prix podium that included Mercedes 38-year-old seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin’s Spanish double world champion 41-year-old Fernando Alonso.
“What we are witnessing with Max is the emergence of another megatalent,” said Horner. “You can start to talk about him in the same sentence as the greats now.
“Having matched Ayrton Senna, I thought the podium today was very representative of the last couple of decades of Formula One with Max, Fernando and Lewis up there.
“He just keeps delivering at such a high level.”
It is fitting that Red Bull will begin their quest for another 100 wins at the Austrian Grand Prix, their home race and home of founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died last year.
“It is great to be going back to Austria with this run of results,” said Horner.
“Going there with 100 victories behind us, it is quite fitting that the next race is the Austrian Grand Prix.”
Reuters
Dominant Verstappen ripping through F1 record books
Martin piles pressure on Bagnaia with German MotoGP win
Ferrari make dream return to win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Vettel to reunite with his championship-winning Red Bull RB7 at Nürburgring
Stroll hopes to see both Aston drivers on Montreal podium
Dominant Verstappen ripping through F1 record books
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.