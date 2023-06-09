Ferrari takes first Le Mans pole position in 50 years

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares touch strongest level since February 16
Investment would lift the nation not only educationally, but also materially
Proposed legislation will target China and other countries with loose environmental rules
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
The empowered investment group says several of its portfolio companies are holding up despite SA’s tough conditions including power cuts
Business Day TV speaks to Esteban Giudici, senior policy adviser at Tracit
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Duma Gqubule and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki
Florida governor Ron DeSantis and US Senator Tim Scott accuse justice department of political bias
Saudi Arabia tries to sportswash its human rights record by offering big bucks to top golfers and others not overly worried about people’s rights.
Italian Antonio Fuoco ends champions Toyota’s run of six successive poles
Ferrari swept the front row in qualifying for the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race on Thursday, with the number 50 car taking the Italian marque’s first pole at the Sarthe circuit in 50 years.
Italian Antonio Fuoco was at the wheel of the 499P car he shares with Spaniard Miguel Molina and Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen as Ferrari ended champions Toyota’s run of six successive Le Mans poles.
“It feels amazing, in front of all these people. Ferrari’s back after 50 years and we scored a pole position,” Fuoco told Eurosport television after the 30 minute hyperpole session.
“It was a really good lap, a really tough qualifying.”
The sister number 51 Ferrari, shared by Italian Alessandro Pier Guidi, Britain's James Calado and former Formula One racer Antonio Giovinazzi, qualified 0.773 slower than the pole lap of three minutes 22.982 seconds.
The number eight hybrid Toyota of defending champions Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland, New Zealander Brendon Hartley and Japan’s Ryo Hirakawa qualified third.
The Porsche 963 shared by France’s Mathieu Jaminet, Brazilian Felipe Nasr and Britain’s former winner Nick Tandy were fourth.
The number seven Toyota of Japan’s Kamui Kobayashi, Britain’s Mike Conway and Argentina’s Jose Maria Lopez will line up fifth and ahead of the Cadillac driven by New Zealand’s two times winner Earl Bamber and Britons Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook.
The qualifying session was red-flagged with five minutes and 15 seconds still on the clock when the number three Cadillac driven by Le Mans-born Sebastien Bourdais stopped at the first chicane after catching fire.
Bourdais had set the third fastest time but it was deleted for causing the red flag and the car qualified eighth.
Kobayashi also lost his best lap, allowing Nasr to take fourth.
The last Ferrari pole at Le Mans was set by Italian Arturo Merzario in 1973, the last time the Italian marque entered as a factory outfit in the top category.
Le Mans is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first 24 Hours held in 1923, and this is the 91st edition of the race after it had an eight-year hiatus during World War 2. The race starts at 4pm on Saturday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOTORSPORT
Ferrari takes first Le Mans pole position in 50 years
Italian Antonio Fuoco ends champions Toyota’s run of six successive poles
Ferrari swept the front row in qualifying for the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race on Thursday, with the number 50 car taking the Italian marque’s first pole at the Sarthe circuit in 50 years.
Italian Antonio Fuoco was at the wheel of the 499P car he shares with Spaniard Miguel Molina and Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen as Ferrari ended champions Toyota’s run of six successive Le Mans poles.
“It feels amazing, in front of all these people. Ferrari’s back after 50 years and we scored a pole position,” Fuoco told Eurosport television after the 30 minute hyperpole session.
“It was a really good lap, a really tough qualifying.”
The sister number 51 Ferrari, shared by Italian Alessandro Pier Guidi, Britain's James Calado and former Formula One racer Antonio Giovinazzi, qualified 0.773 slower than the pole lap of three minutes 22.982 seconds.
The number eight hybrid Toyota of defending champions Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland, New Zealander Brendon Hartley and Japan’s Ryo Hirakawa qualified third.
The Porsche 963 shared by France’s Mathieu Jaminet, Brazilian Felipe Nasr and Britain’s former winner Nick Tandy were fourth.
The number seven Toyota of Japan’s Kamui Kobayashi, Britain’s Mike Conway and Argentina’s Jose Maria Lopez will line up fifth and ahead of the Cadillac driven by New Zealand’s two times winner Earl Bamber and Britons Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook.
The qualifying session was red-flagged with five minutes and 15 seconds still on the clock when the number three Cadillac driven by Le Mans-born Sebastien Bourdais stopped at the first chicane after catching fire.
Bourdais had set the third fastest time but it was deleted for causing the red flag and the car qualified eighth.
Kobayashi also lost his best lap, allowing Nasr to take fourth.
The last Ferrari pole at Le Mans was set by Italian Arturo Merzario in 1973, the last time the Italian marque entered as a factory outfit in the top category.
Le Mans is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first 24 Hours held in 1923, and this is the 91st edition of the race after it had an eight-year hiatus during World War 2. The race starts at 4pm on Saturday.
Reuters
Porsche and Ferrari to take on Toyota at Le Mans 24 Hr
Toyota takes one-two victory at Spa six hour
Bentley marks the 20th anniversary of Le Mans win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.