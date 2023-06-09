Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Ferrari takes first Le Mans pole position in 50 years

Italian Antonio Fuoco ends champions Toyota’s run of six successive poles

09 June 2023 - 09:18 Agency Staff
The number 50 Ferrari took the Italian marque's pole at the Sarthe circuit. Picture: SUPPLIED
The number 50 Ferrari took the Italian marque's pole at the Sarthe circuit. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ferrari swept the front row in qualifying for the centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race on Thursday, with the number 50 car taking the Italian marque’s first pole at the Sarthe circuit in 50 years.

Italian Antonio Fuoco was at the wheel of the 499P car he shares with Spaniard Miguel Molina and Denmark’s Nicklas Nielsen as Ferrari ended champions Toyota’s run of six successive Le Mans poles.

“It feels amazing, in front of all these people. Ferrari’s back after 50 years and we scored a pole position,” Fuoco told Eurosport television after the 30 minute hyperpole session.

“It was a really good lap, a really tough qualifying.”

The sister number 51 Ferrari, shared by Italian Alessandro Pier Guidi, Britain's James Calado and former Formula One racer Antonio Giovinazzi, qualified 0.773 slower than the pole lap of three minutes 22.982 seconds.

The number eight hybrid Toyota of defending champions Sebastien Buemi of Switzerland, New Zealander Brendon Hartley and Japan’s Ryo Hirakawa qualified third.

The Porsche 963 shared by France’s Mathieu Jaminet, Brazilian Felipe Nasr and Britain’s former winner Nick Tandy were fourth.

The number seven Toyota of Japan’s Kamui Kobayashi, Britain’s Mike Conway and Argentina’s Jose Maria Lopez will line up fifth and ahead of the Cadillac driven by New Zealand’s two times winner Earl Bamber and Britons Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook.

The qualifying session was red-flagged with five minutes and 15 seconds still on the clock when the number three Cadillac driven by Le Mans-born Sebastien Bourdais stopped at the first chicane after catching fire.

Bourdais had set the third fastest time but it was deleted for causing the red flag and the car qualified eighth.

Kobayashi also lost his best lap, allowing Nasr to take fourth.

The last Ferrari pole at Le Mans was set by Italian Arturo Merzario in 1973, the last time the Italian marque entered as a factory outfit in the top category.

Le Mans is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first 24 Hours held in 1923, and this is the 91st edition of the race after it had an eight-year hiatus during World War 2. The race starts at 4pm on Saturday.

Reuters

Porsche and Ferrari to take on Toyota at Le Mans 24 Hr

This weekend’s 91st Le Mans 24 Hour race is one of the most anticipated in years with the return of several automotive brands to compete in the top ...
Life
2 days ago

Toyota takes one-two victory at Spa six hour

Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac make it four manufacturers in the top five
Life
1 month ago

Bentley marks the 20th anniversary of Le Mans win

Continental GT and GTC boast racing-inspired details and a 335km/h top speed
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BOOK REVIEW: Oppenheimer missed opportunities to ...
Life / Books
2.
Zigzagging from Touws River to Richmond
Life
3.
REVIEW: BMW 320d hits a sporty sweet spot
Life / Motoring
4.
A cruise into summer blockbuster battle season
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Five things to watch this week
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.