Life / Motoring

CARS ON SCREEN

The Rock makes a Fast and Furious return

Fast X: Part II will be the 11th film in the fast-car movie franchise

05 June 2023 - 14:04 Motor News Reporter
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the Time 100 Gala celebrating Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in New York: Pictire: REUTERS
In a recent tweet, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed he is set to return to the Fast and Furious movie franchise playing his character Luke Hobbs.

Fast X: Part: II, the 11th film in the series, is to be released in 2025.

The actor was cast as a bounty hunter and federal agent tasked with capturing lead character Dominic Toretto played by Vin Diesel in 2011’s Fast Five, but the character has now become a friend and ally of the patriarch of the group of robbers and street racers.

Johnson said in 2021 that he was no longer interested in the popular movie franchise featuring fast cars, which debuted in 2001. He had negative comments about his co-stars and did not return for the ninth installation titled F9.

“Last summer Vin and I put all the past behind us,” Johnson tweeted. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters, and fans we love,” added the former wrestler who also has a short role in the latest movie, Fast X, which debuted on May 19 this year. 

“The next Fast and Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the Hobbs movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter and set up Fast X: Part: II,” Johnson tweeted. Diesel also hinted that an additional movie may be on the cards, giving the story a trilogy ending.

