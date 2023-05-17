Zwartkops to host National Extreme Festival on Saturday

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Many people invested their hearts and souls to build businesses that were successful until the government made it impossible for them to stay afloat
Transport minister says state has stepped up efforts to construct, upgrade and maintain national and provincial road networks this year
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Tech company’s growth is expected to slow in coming years when investors are seeking acceleration
Fourth consecutive decline is the biggest since June 2022, highlighting the prevailing economic malaise
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Developed countries promised in 2009 to transfer $100bn annually to vulnerable states
A new regime of openness seems to be taking hold in men's cricket in SA
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will not be held this weekend due to flooding
SA’s premier track racing series, the National Extreme Festival, visits Pretoria’s Zwartkops circuit on Saturday.
The Gauteng crowd can look forward to Global Touring Cars, GTC SupaCup, CompCare Polo Cup, G+H Extreme Supercars, Investchem Formula 1600 and Toyota Gazoo Cup.
In the Global Touring Cars, young gun Saood Variawa holds the upper hand in his Toyota Corolla GTC, ahead of reigning champion Robert Wolk in a similar car.
Keegan Campos and Bradley Liebenberg have each scored a double GTC SupaCup victory so far in 2023.
The CompCare Polo Cup is always guaranteed to thrill this year’s champion will score a factory GTC SupaCup drive in 2024. First round winners Charl Visser and Dawie van der Merwe find themselves under pressure from Killarney winner Giordano Lupini.
The fastest action of the weekend will be provided by the G+H Transport Extreme Supercars. Just a handful of points split Charl Arangies’ Mercedes-AMG GT, Gianni Giannoccaro’s Nissan GT-R and Jonathan du Toit’s Lamborghini Huracán.
It’s Gauteng versus the Cape in the Investchem Formula 1600 single seaters as local lad Gerard Geldenhuys and Cape Town’s Troy Dolinschek arrive at Zwartkops on two wins apiece out of the first four races.
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s double Cups will see a target on Sa’aad Variawa’s back following his domination of the first few GR Yaris rounds.
Citizen scribe Mark Jones leads the Toyota GR86 Media Cup with Setshaba Mashigo, Chad Luckhoff, Brendon Staniforth, Denis Droppa, Reuben van Niekerk and John Thomson in pursuit.
The family-focused day includes a pro drifting extravaganza and a fan walk on track. Entry is R130 per adult, R90 for students and under 12s enter free. Tickets are available at the gate and more information is available at www.zwartkops.co.za.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOTORSPORT
Zwartkops to host National Extreme Festival on Saturday
High-octane racing action expected at the Pretoria track
SA’s premier track racing series, the National Extreme Festival, visits Pretoria’s Zwartkops circuit on Saturday.
The Gauteng crowd can look forward to Global Touring Cars, GTC SupaCup, CompCare Polo Cup, G+H Extreme Supercars, Investchem Formula 1600 and Toyota Gazoo Cup.
In the Global Touring Cars, young gun Saood Variawa holds the upper hand in his Toyota Corolla GTC, ahead of reigning champion Robert Wolk in a similar car.
Keegan Campos and Bradley Liebenberg have each scored a double GTC SupaCup victory so far in 2023.
The CompCare Polo Cup is always guaranteed to thrill this year’s champion will score a factory GTC SupaCup drive in 2024. First round winners Charl Visser and Dawie van der Merwe find themselves under pressure from Killarney winner Giordano Lupini.
The fastest action of the weekend will be provided by the G+H Transport Extreme Supercars. Just a handful of points split Charl Arangies’ Mercedes-AMG GT, Gianni Giannoccaro’s Nissan GT-R and Jonathan du Toit’s Lamborghini Huracán.
It’s Gauteng versus the Cape in the Investchem Formula 1600 single seaters as local lad Gerard Geldenhuys and Cape Town’s Troy Dolinschek arrive at Zwartkops on two wins apiece out of the first four races.
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s double Cups will see a target on Sa’aad Variawa’s back following his domination of the first few GR Yaris rounds.
Citizen scribe Mark Jones leads the Toyota GR86 Media Cup with Setshaba Mashigo, Chad Luckhoff, Brendon Staniforth, Denis Droppa, Reuben van Niekerk and John Thomson in pursuit.
The family-focused day includes a pro drifting extravaganza and a fan walk on track. Entry is R130 per adult, R90 for students and under 12s enter free. Tickets are available at the gate and more information is available at www.zwartkops.co.za.
Bezzecchi wins French MotoGP with Binder sixth
Toyota takes one-two victory at Spa six hour
Verstappen’s tyre bet pays off in Miami
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 unveiled at Nampo
Customise your Range Rover like nobody else
This is how much more you’re paying for a budget car than five years ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.