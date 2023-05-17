Weather puts the brakes on F1 Grand Prix in Imola

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Many people invested their hearts and souls to build businesses that were successful until the government made it impossible for them to stay afloat
Transport minister says state has stepped up efforts to construct, upgrade and maintain national and provincial road networks this year
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Tech company’s growth is expected to slow in coming years when investors are seeking acceleration
Fourth consecutive decline is the biggest since June 2022, highlighting the prevailing economic malaise
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Developed countries promised in 2009 to transfer $100bn annually to vulnerable states
A new regime of openness seems to be taking hold in men's cricket in SA
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will not be held this weekend due to flooding
The Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Imola won’t take place at the weekend due to extreme weather in northern Italy region, organisers said on Wednesday.
At least three people died and thousands were evacuated from their homes as devastating floods hit the Emilia Romagna region, authorities said on Wednesday.
Transport Minister Matteo Salvini had earlier called for the race to be postponed "to concentrate all efforts on coping with the emergency".
The race was scheduled to be the sixth round of the season and the first in Europe.
"The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region," organisers said.
"It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time ... We also want to pay tribute to the work of emergency services who are doing everything they can to help those in need."
F1 personnel were asked to leave the circuit on Tuesday amid fears of flooding as water levels rose in the Santerno River that runs alongside the track. The paddock remained closed on Wednesday.
Cars weren’t due to be on track until Friday but advance team and technical personnel had arrived to set up the garages and hospitality.
The Grand Prix, a home race for Ferrari, was scheduled to be the first triple header of the season, with Monaco and Spain following on successive weekends.
Red Bull have won every race so far and double world champion Max Verstappen is 14 points clear of team mate Sergio Perez.
Italy’s civil protection agency had issued a red alert weather warning for the region on Monday.
Torrential rain caused extensive flooding and killed at least two people in Emilia Romagna earlier this month.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Weather puts the brakes on F1 Grand Prix in Imola
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix won’t take place at the weekend after floods in the Emilia Romagna region
The Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Imola won’t take place at the weekend due to extreme weather in northern Italy region, organisers said on Wednesday.
At least three people died and thousands were evacuated from their homes as devastating floods hit the Emilia Romagna region, authorities said on Wednesday.
Transport Minister Matteo Salvini had earlier called for the race to be postponed "to concentrate all efforts on coping with the emergency".
The race was scheduled to be the sixth round of the season and the first in Europe.
"The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region," organisers said.
"It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time ... We also want to pay tribute to the work of emergency services who are doing everything they can to help those in need."
F1 personnel were asked to leave the circuit on Tuesday amid fears of flooding as water levels rose in the Santerno River that runs alongside the track. The paddock remained closed on Wednesday.
Cars weren’t due to be on track until Friday but advance team and technical personnel had arrived to set up the garages and hospitality.
The Grand Prix, a home race for Ferrari, was scheduled to be the first triple header of the season, with Monaco and Spain following on successive weekends.
Red Bull have won every race so far and double world champion Max Verstappen is 14 points clear of team mate Sergio Perez.
Italy’s civil protection agency had issued a red alert weather warning for the region on Monday.
Torrential rain caused extensive flooding and killed at least two people in Emilia Romagna earlier this month.
Reuters
Verstappen’s tyre bet pays off in Miami
Zwartkops to host National Extreme Festival on Saturday
Bezzecchi wins French MotoGP with Binder sixth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Alain Prost’s Ferrari F40 revs up auction excitement at RM Sotheby’s
Verstappen’s tyre bet pays off in Miami
Baku braces for ‘mayhem’ at Formula One sprint season launch
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.